Birkenstock x Chrome Hearts collab rumors: Everything to know so far

Matty Boy took to Instagram to tease a pair of Birkenstock Bostons but with his own twist on them. The highly-coveted artist is a long-time friend and collaborator of the brand Chrome Hearts.

On March 31, 2022, he posted a picture in which he tagged his brand, Chrome Hearts, as the Creative Director, over a pair of classic Boston footwear as he captioned the post, "Border."

All we know about Birkenstock x Chrome Hearts collaboration

Matt DiGiacomo, who goes by the name of Matty Boy, is a graffiti artist and works under Richard Stark and Jesse Jo Stark, the eldest daughter of Chrome Hearts' founder.

He is also the Creative Director at the label. So, when he posted a picture that had both Chrome Hearts and Birkenstock's characteristics, fans were quick to notice it and immediately suspected a collaboration coming up.

@mattyboy90 posted a pair of Classic Boston silhouettes in classic ivory white leather with Matty Boy's signature graffiti taking over the upper and Chrome Heart's silver charm accents.

The design of the label's classic Boston's silhouette is constructed with a motif of a three-dimensional white and black colored web. The word "HELP" can be seen alongside the web in a magenta accent with a black outline.

A nod to Chrome Hearts is given with the iconic cross-branding charm seen as a stud atop the upper in the center of the strap on the mule. We also see a similar silver accent on the quintessential buckle. The design is completed with a white sole to round the classic mule. The design features a pale brown-hued insole for the mule.

The design gives a youth-inspired and classic look as opposed to the label's reputation. Thus, the pair take the aesthetics from both the label's and the graffiti artist and give consumers a pair that can be suited for all ages.

There is still no information announced by the brand or designer about the release date for the clogs.

Fans react to Birkenstock x Chrome Hearts pair

Fans react to the Mattyboy x Chrome Hearts Boston clogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many fans were excited to see these pairs and wanted to get their hands on them immediately, as they commented under @mattyboy90 post for the "need" of the mule pair.

g⁷ @vanteui sooo there's a chrome hearts x birkenstock collaboration.... hmmm i could see hobi wearing sooo there's a chrome hearts x birkenstock collaboration.... hmmm i could see hobi wearing

A fan took to Twitter to react to the upcoming pair and said he could see BTS' J-Hope sporting one of the pair.

bo @sheluvsbo Gonna break my wallet making a chrome hearts Birkenstock Gonna break my wallet making a chrome hearts Birkenstock

Outlander Magazine @StreetFashion01 Yeah these cold actually Yeah these cold actually

Many other fans liked them and were ready to splurge on the collaborative pair of mules.

Fans are expecting a release soon. However, as of now, neither the brand nor the artist has announced a release date for the mules. It hasn't been confirmed whether the mules will be a limited-edition drop, GR drop, or a friend and family pair. You can stay up-to-date with notices on the official e-commerce site of Birkenstock or Chrome Hearts for the potential Birkenstock x Chrome Hearts collaboration.

