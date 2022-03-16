How to buy the Manolo Blahnik X Birkenstock collection? Price, release date, and more about the collab

The two iconic shoe brands Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock are collaborating, rather unexpectedly, for a capsule collection which will be released online on the official website of both the brands on March 24, 2022.

We got an official look at the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock collaboration on Monday, March 14, 2022, which includes a total of six styles reimagined in classic Birkenstock-style silhouettes with embellishments and regal designs taken from Manolo Blahnik.

The style for both the brand's may seem worlds apart, but their collaboration is coming together in both practicality and fashion, giving customers and fans satisfaction of comfort from Birkenstock and style from Manolo.

More about the Manolo Blahnik X Birkenstock collection

The upcoming collaboration, Manolo Blahnik X Birkenstock, brings forth six different styles that feature the classic silhouettes of Birkenstock, Arizona and Boston, and adds a makeover with embellishments from Manolo Blahnik.

The collection will feature three styles of silhouette Arizona sandals from Birkenstock in three different colorways, including blue, velvet fuchsia, and black leather. All three iterations will be reminiscent of the details of the crystal embellishments taking center on the buckle, giving a look similar to Manolo Blahnik's classic heels, Hangisi.

Three other silhouettes from the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock collection will be taking over the classic Boston clogs and will feature similar colorways with different crystal buckle embellishments, adding detail over the new iterations. All the styles will come in an exclusive shoebox in a polka-dot style with a special dustbag included.

Manolo Blahnik spoke about the upcoming collaboration and his inspiration behind the design in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Blahnik said,

"I wanted to make something that can be worn casually but also that I think would look fabulous with a ball gown, a sort of ‘dressed-up’ Birkenstock. The pieces are exquisite. Each shoe was made in Birkenstock’s factory and they have some of the finest artisans."

Manolo Blahnik's team is highly enthusiastic about the upcoming collab, and Blahnik himself commented upon the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock collection in a press release saying,

"“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning. I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!,” said Manolo Blahnik.

Oliver Reicher, Birkenstock's chief executive officer, also commented upon the upcoming collection in a statement from an interview with WWD, saying,

“We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivalled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking. This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level.”

The new collection will retail in the price range of $750 to $810, and go live on the official wesites, 1774.com from Birkenstock and manoloblahnik.com starting March 24, 2022.

The collection will also be available exclusively in the retail stores at Manolo Blahnik, with its release to mark the first drop of the collaboration, while the second drop is expected to be seen later this year in June 2022.

