Where to buy Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Multicolor shoes ? Release date, price and more details explored

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer bounced back in a famous "Multi-Color" composition for its second-ever colorblocking, following its release in a "Oreo" colour palette earlier in the month. The eye-catching shoes are like a melange of distinct shades.

The fresh Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer “Multi-Color” colorway is marked at $150. Although the official release date is kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, you can expect these Flyknit Racers to arrive anytime soon. Runners and fans who are looking for new pairs to refresh their closets will be able to buy them from the e-commerce stores of Nike as well as a few select retailers.

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Multicolor is a mashup of two earlier releases

Take a closer look at the Multicolor colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Multicolor is a cross between the 2012 Flyknit Racer and the Air Max Pre-Day. The design of these shoes feature the ultralight knit uppers, alongside sturdiness with more panels and a modified sole unit.

The forthcoming model boasts a "Multi-Color" colour block on the Flyknit uppers in a mishmash of "Photo Blue," "Black," "Pink Blast," and "Ghost Green" undertones.

The lateral Swoosh insignias are added to the side rails of the sneakers. Furthermore, the matte black leather strips extend all across the eyelets and heel counters. To accentuate its appearance, the bright green elements in the form of Nike Flyknit labeling are placed up on the tongue tabs, followed by akin green detailing on the heel pull tabs.

Moreover, the neon green 'Move to Zero' characteristic marking is added to the midsoles that enhance the appeal of these silhouettes. A modern, higher-than-normal sole unit with a visible air bubble and sculpted heel is also incorporated for the design. These Air Max Pre-Day inspired sole units complete the look.

What else will Nike be dropping soon?

The shoe company is also prepping for the release of its fresh take on its Air Max design. Titled “Suns,” the latest Air Max CB 94 is all set to hit the Nike’s online store on June 3, 2022. The pair will be available for $160.

In addition to the Air Max CB 94 shoes, the label will also debut its Air Max 90 “Pro Green” on June 3, 2022. These Pro Green pairs will be arriving with a retail price tag of $150.

The third Nike release for June 3 is the latest Air Max BW. This time, the brand endowed upon the mentioned style a “White and Persian Violet” makeover. The $130 shoes will be easily accessible via the e-commerce website of the shoe label, and through the stockists such as GOAT and StockX.

Just a day after the release of the aforementioned sneakers, the Air Max line will drop its collaborative work with Kasina. The designs and tints of these pairs are completely guided by the Mandarin and Won-Ang ducks.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 “Won-Ang” official images! 2022 Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 “Won-Ang” official images! 🎨 https://t.co/TFTC54GWlI

The Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 footwear pack will introduce two colorways, namely “Won-Ang” and “Mandarin Duck,” which are slated for launch on June 4, 2022, via Kasina stores, followed by a wider release on the SNKRS app on June 8, 2022.

