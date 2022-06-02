5 Air Jordan sneakers you can buy under $300

Owning a pair of Air Jordans is probably on top of every sneakerheads’ bucket list. But not every pair by the brand can be deemed pocket-friendly.

While the price of leather shoes has remained relatively stable over the years, the sneaker industry, which used to be a low-cost option, has now blown wide open, with mesh sneakers often outstripping the cost of real, handmade leather shoes.

Despite their exorbitant pricing, Air Jordans have managed to maintain a steady fan base, and if you're looking to join the bandwagon soon, we're here to tell you that a great pair of Jordans can still be found for less than $300. Here are five hand-picked options to ease your purchase.

Popular Air Jordan shoes under $300

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Pollen”

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Pollen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Originally dropped on August 14, 2021, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Pollen” was introduced with a price tag of $170.

Currently, these high-tops are easily purchasable via Stadium Goods for $245, with prices varying depending on the size you pick. You can also grab them via stockists like StockX.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen" was heavily borrowed from the classic Nike Dunk style's color palette and aesthetic. The Nike Dunk High "Iowa" aka "Goldenrod," was a dual-tone black-and-yellow version of the timeless basketball style that influenced these AJ1s.

The perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, and collars were all constructed using soft, black tumbled leather. Pollen leatherette was employed for the top of the feet, eyestays, collars, heel tabs, and Swoosh. The black nylon tongue was embellished with the Nike branding, while the ankles were adorned with a black "Wings" logo.

This classic made an appearance for Michael Jordan's first signature silhouette, and was completed with yellow laces, a white midsole, and a Pollen-colored rubber outsole.

2) Air Jordan 13 Retro Obsidian

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Jordan Brand unveils official images of the Air Jordan 13 Obsidian. Jordan Brand unveils official images of the Air Jordan 13 Obsidian. https://t.co/D2FOcbUwC5

The Obsidian colorway of Air Jordan 13 was put on the market on September 18, 2021. These pairs arrived with a retail price of $190.

If you missed these shoes earlier, you can easily get them via Stadium Goods for $269, with prices varying by size. Stockists and trusted sellers like GOAT, Dick’s, and Ebay are also currently selling them.

The product description of the Obsidian iteration on Nike’s official website reads,

“The Air Jordan 13 first hit shelves in November 1997 as MJ rocked the singular silhouette in pursuit of his sixth world title. With its tumbled leather upper with dimpled overlays, Zoom Air cushioning and holographic jewel at the heel, all of the Air Jordan 13's signature OG details are back again. Now, just over 23 years later, we're breathing new life into the sneaker with a cool infusion of Obsidian and Dark Powder Blue. Grab this heritage-inspired makeup for the off season and beyond.”

This Air Jordan 13 was a fresh version of the silhouette, featuring white, obsidian, and dark powder blue. The white leathery base was highlighted by dark blue underlays and light blue embellishments. Here, the lighter blue Jumpman insignias were placed on the darker blue tongues and insoles.

White and Dark Blue footbeds, glittery Jumpman and 23 markings on the medial sides, along with the Dark Blue lacing and tongues, dressed these shoes up.

3) Air Jordan 3 Muslin

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 3 Muslin (Image via Sportskeeda)

These Air Jordans were among the brand’s 2022 releases. Launched on March 25, 2022, the Air Jordan 3 Muslin hit the shelves for $200.

If you like them, get them from a trusted retailer like Stadium Goods, for $270 and up. Alongside them, stockists like StockX also offer these pairs.

Michael Jordan's third iconic shoe, the Air Jordan 3 was recently given a "Muslin" makeover. This colorway tweaked the silhouette's prototype for a more sleek aesthetic.

The Muslin presented a dynamic style for the vintage basketball shoe, featuring a Sail-colored canvas top with contrasting gray suede accents on the toe and heel, which replaced the authentic elephant print artwork on the Jordan 3.

The eyestays, heel tabs, and midsole were all a darker shade of creamy white. Under the "Air" label, the Jordan Brand added a red Jumpman on the tongue tags and heels.

4) Air Jordan 5 Retro “Stealth 2.0”

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Take a look at these new images of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Stealth 2.0.” Take a look at these new images of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Stealth 2.0.”🔷 https://t.co/QwhiJQrQlO

These Air Jordans were first released on March 27, 2021. The 2.0 version of the previous “Stealth” colorway was offered for $190 by the Jordan Brand.

Currently, these Air Jordan 5s are easily accessible via Stadium Goods for $279 and up, with prices varying by size.

The Air Jordan 5 "Stealth 2.0" is an advanced recreation of the model's iconic non-original hue, which debuted in 2006. Therefore, it had a similar appearance to the initial "Stealth" version from the past. The white leathery backdrop with glassy mesh on the mid-panel and tongue are the features shared by both shoes.

The "Stealth 2.0" featured a black stitched Jumpman on the heel, as opposed to the original (2006) edition's blue Jumpman emblem.

Furthermore, the midsoles are major distinctions. The “2.0” pair featured black "shark tooth" detailing with gray midsole, while the shark tooth accents in the original version were made with solid blue. The sneaker was finished off with an icy blue glassy outsole.

5) Air Jordan 5 Low “Doernbecher”

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final entry in the list, the Air Jordan 5 Low in “Doernbecher” rendition was made public on April 30, 2022. Currently, you can fetch them via the Stadium Goods website for $285.

The Air Jordan 5 Low "Doernbecher 2022" was a limited-edition version of Michael Jordan's fifth iconic shoe. It was designed by a patient named Michael Wilson for Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle line, which was a partnership between Nike and the Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, that allowed kids to design their own colorways of their favourite Air Jordan sneakers.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 🧀

—

Designed by Michael Wilson, an 11-year old with Krabbe disease. The Doernbecher Freestyle XVII Jordan 5 Retro Low is inspired by Airplanes, Sharks, and Mac ‘N Cheese. 2022 #Doernbecher Air Jordan 5 Low SP in-hand look!Designed by Michael Wilson, an 11-year old with Krabbe disease. The Doernbecher Freestyle XVII Jordan 5 Retro Low is inspired by Airplanes, Sharks, and Mac ‘N Cheese. 2022 #Doernbecher Air Jordan 5 Low SP in-hand look! ✈️🧀—Designed by Michael Wilson, an 11-year old with Krabbe disease. The Doernbecher Freestyle XVII Jordan 5 Retro Low is inspired by Airplanes, Sharks, and Mac ‘N Cheese. https://t.co/TLwi9Xdm7k

This Jordan 5 Low was directly influenced by Wilson’s passion for aviation, sharks, and mac and cheese. Different coloured nubuck panels made up the colorful top. The toe, in particular, was Royal Blue with a laser etched macaroni print.

Under the translucent netting on the side, there is an eyeball. On the medial surface of the heel, the word "Take Flight" is sewn. On the heels is a red Jumpman sporting the "MDW" logo, which stands for Michael's initials.

