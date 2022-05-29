Where to buy Air Jordan 7 Citrus shoes? Release date, price and more details explored

The Jordan brand has hand-picked some of its fan-favorite silhouettes from the past and is preparing for their comeback in 2022; the Air Jordan 7 in the “Citrus” colorway is one of them.

As of now, the noteworthy Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” will be landing again on July 2, 2022. Fans eyeing these silhouettes can expect them to arrive in full family sizes for their admirers of all ages.

The pair, which will be released sometime in Fall 2022, will offer adult pairs with a price tag of $200. These footwear pieces will be easily accessible via Nike’s e-commerce stores and select sellers.

Air Jordan 7 Citrus ready to make a comeback after debut in 2006

A closer look at the AJ7 Citrus colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, a trusted Air Jordan news source, zSneakerheadz, shared a post on its Instagram handle which revealed the release date of the non-OG “Citrus” Air Jordan 7 colorway.

These pairs originally dropped in 2006, but as part of the AJ7’s 30th-anniversary celebrations, they are expected to arrive back on shelves on July 2. In 2006, these shoes were offered for $135, which increased to $200, as per the reports.

Although snapshots of the upcoming retro are yet to be disclosed, the sneaker’s images above sleuth shows that the footwear will be similar to the 2006 launch.

The upper is fashioned with black suede, red and orange touches on the Jumpman emblem, tongue, and midsole. Vivid color is employed to accentuate the pairs. The orange juxtaposition embroidery, which attracts attention to the shoe, was a striking detail that made them incredibly good and stuck out even more. The orange Jumpman logo is placed adjacent to the red heel pull tabs.

The shoe sports perforations on the sidewalls and around the heel area, which were purposefully designed to resemble the Nike Air Huarache model, which also incorporated an inside sock that clings to your feet.

Tinker Hatfield, noted for his Air Jordan designs, developed the Air Jordan 7, intending to keep them “fresh and intriguing while retaining sophistication.”

You will be able to get these pairs from Nike.com and a few select stores.

How did Air Jordan 7 come into existence?

The Air Jordan 7 was first introduced in 1992 in five colorways: “Bordeaux,” “Hare,” “Raptor,” “Olympic,” and “Cardinal.”

Michael Jordan’s emblematic shoe debuted without a visible air unit and Nike Air branding on its heels for the first time after Tinker Hatfield assumed over the design department of the Air Jordan series, both of which served as significant visual components.

The AJ7 featured a neoprene inner bootie reminiscent of a Huarache and geometric tongue decoration deeply influenced by West African tribal culture. Except for the “Olympic” colorway, which featured Jordan’s “9” jersey number from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the AJ7s featured a triangle on the heel that possessed the “23” marking.

Jordan Brand officially retired the AJ7 in 2002, resurrecting the “Charcoal” hue and releasing an altogether fresh rendition known as the “French Blue.” The “French Blue” AJ7 featured a predominately white top with blue, grey, and black embellishments.

Jordan Brand reintroduced the AJ7 retro for the second run in less than a decade, with the 2006 arrivals seeing the comeback of the “Cardinal” hue along with all-new colorways like “Maize,” “Flint,” “Chambray,” “Pacific Blue,” and “Citrus.”

