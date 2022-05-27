5 best Jordan releases in Week 1 June 2022

Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, released the iconic Air Jordan sneakers for the first time back in 1985. Designed by Peter Moore, the Air Jordan sneaker line is responsible for altering the sneaker culture, as we know of it. The basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is more than just a product, as it has engraved its name into the history of pop culture.

The shoes have many qualities including their popularity, their mystique, and their marketing. Altering the worlds of fashion and sports, the Air Jordan line has gained its popularity amongst sneakerheads through its beautiful designs and technical innovations.

The shoes were first worn by Michael Jordan and have since grown in popularity, becoming an ideal blank canvas for new makeovers and exclusive colours. The Air Jordan has reached its 36th model and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Reflecting on its popularity, the Jordan brand releases an innumerable pair of sneakers, and ahead we have listed the top 5 Jordan silhouettes launching in the first week of June.

Air Jordan 4 Zen Master and 4 other Jordan releases in June 2022, week 1

1) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness

Initially slated to release on May 13, 2022, the shoes were postponed by the A Ma Maniere label. The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 Airness sneakers come in a high-top silhouette.

The upper of the shoes are made out of cracked leather suede materials, while the cracked paint suede overlays are seen around the collar, heels, eyelets and toe. The toe box is designed in a perforated style, and the rubber midsole features a faux scale design.

A Ma Maniére @maniere_usa “Your Airness” - An A Ma Maniére Short Film



The A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 2 “Airness” launches on 5.13. “Your Airness” - An A Ma Maniére Short FilmThe A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 2 “Airness” launches on 5.13. https://t.co/dQJ3mVntM2

The front lacing is waxed, while the aglets of the laces are printed with "Work Harder" lettering. The "Maniere" branding is seen at the rear of the shoes on the heel tabs. The uppers of the shoes are constructed in quilted polyester material, while the rubber outsoles complete the design.

In terms of the color scheme, the sneakers are covered in Sail / Burgundy Crush / Black. The sail suede was added to the upper in a pinkish hue which matched the quilted sockliners.

The A Ma Maniere AJ2 Airness is now slated to release on June 1, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere at 11 a.m. EST for a retail price of $225.

2) Clot x Jordan Delta 2 Flint

Clot and Nike are collaborating together for a new colorway of Delta 2 silhouette. The lifestyle shoe, which takes its cues from the Air Jordan 13, is decked in the OG Flint colorway. The shoe is dressed in French Blue / Flint Grey / White colorway.

The shoe's uppers are constructed from ballistic nylon materials, dressed in a French Blue colorway. The Flint Grey colorway is then contrasted with the blue as it accentuates the midsole, inner linings, and medial heel of the shoe. Lastly, the white color is seen accentuated over the tongue, toe boxes, and the outsoles.

The upper appears in a mesh dimpled style with the addition of reflective features. The branding is added onto the sneakers with a Clot hangtag, which also gives a nod to AJ13. The hangtag is accompanied by a hologram tied with red string, mimicking the traditional jade stone accessories.

Further branding can be seen on the white tongue, which features the iconic Jumpman logo on the right pair's tongue and Clot's logo on the left pair tongue.

The design is finished off with the addition of React foam to the midsoles, accentuated in white and navy. The Clot x Delta 2 Flint is scheduled to be released on SNKRS and Clot's official e-commerce site on June 2, 2022 at a retail price of $130.

3) Air Jordan 6 Red Oreo

The Air Jordan 6 Red Oreo is the next colorway on the list of upcoming releases. Dressed in a University Red / White / Black color combination, the pair is reminiscent of the AJ6 retro OG class white /infrared, released in 1991.

The shoe's uppers are constructed in white leather base in its entirety with the bold contrast of red accents, driving it away from simplicity. The red pop adorns the lace locks, the iconic Jumpman logo, and the heel bumpers.

Throughout the red accents, one can see speckled design detailing from white dots, making the design more modernistic. The AJ6 Red Oreo features a full white tongue, as opposed to the black tongue on the 1991 OGs.

The design is finished off with a feature of classic white midsole and a translucent rubber outsole. The AJ6 "Red Oreo" are scheduled to release on June 4, 2022, in complete family sizes - adult sizes for $200, GS sizes for $140, JS for $100, and toddler sizes for $60- on the Nike SNKRS site.

4) Air Jordan 4 Zen Master

小言 @ko_go_to Detailed Shots of the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”＞＞



Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”

Color: Amethyst Wave/Bright Crimson-Black-Cement Grey

Style Code: DH7138-506

Release Date: 2022

Price: $210 Detailed Shots of the Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”＞＞Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”Color: Amethyst Wave/Bright Crimson-Black-Cement GreyStyle Code: DH7138-506Release Date: 2022Price: $210 https://t.co/Fg9K58iJpW

The Air Jordan 4 Zen Master is a groovy sneaker design and is covered in Amethyst Wave / Bright Crimson / Black / Cement Gray colorway. The shoes are dressed in an ombre pattern with varying tones of purple and pink accenting throughout the upper.

The AJ4, as usual, features translucent wings on both the lateral and medial walls of the midsoles. The translucent details are further carried at the rear of the shoe on the heel tabs, which feature the iconic Jumpman logo in black. The black is further seen with netting details appearing on the forefoot and quarter panels.

The midsoles of the shoes are designed in a stacked pattern with a black and white color contrast. The air units are exposed on the heel area, and lastly, a black and grey rubber outsole finishes off the look.

The shoes pay homage to Michael's close friend, Phil Jackson, whose Buddhist traditions were often reflected in MJ's training methods. The colorway is commemorating and remembering the time when Phil Jackson was appointed as the Head coach in 1989.

The AJ4 Zen Master is currently slated to release on June 6, 2022, though according to Nice Kicks, the pair will not be releasing in the U.S. and will be released overseas, a reasoning wasn't provided by the label. The pair will be retailing at $200.

5) Air Jordan 12 Emoji

This Air Jordan 12 Emoji sneaker is a kid’s exclusive colorway. The pair is dressed in White / Lemon Venom / Vivid Sulfur / University Blue colorway, which is accompanied by emoji-reminiscent icons.

Set to release in kid's sizes including, grade School, junior, and toddler, the upcoming sneaker has been relatively straightforward in its design across the upper and sole unit. The uppers are rising sun-inspired, with most of the unit being indulged in a colorless / stark white hue.

The white base upper makes the way for overlays dressed in vibrant blue to steal the attention of sneakerheads. The university blue color is seen accented upon the laces, branding on the tongue, rear pull tabs on the heel, and upper eyestays. Moreover, a majority of treads and midsoles also matched the overlays with the feature of University Blue hue.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 12 “Emoji” it's a cop for you ? Air Jordan 12 “Emoji” it's a cop for you ? 🌊 😋 https://t.co/dcAnq4zyXr

The inner linings and sockliners of the sneakers are covered in 8-bit graphics and emoji-inspired motifs, such as - grapes, diamonds, potion bottles, and trophies - to add in a whimsical touch to the shoes. The rear lateral heel also features a few graphics of heart and trophy to keep the design going and pay homage to MJ's love for the game.

To finish off the design, the Lemon Venom color contrast is seen accentuated across the outsoles. The pair can be purchased at Nike SNKRS site on June 1, 2022, for a retail price of $150 in grade school sizes, $90 in small kids sizes, and $70 in toddler sizes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora