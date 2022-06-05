Upcoming sneaker releases: 3 Air Jordan 12 colorways scheduled for 2022 launch

The Air Jordan 12 is Michael Jordan's twelfth classic shoe, which was first made public in 1996. Since then, it has continued to be released in various iterations. Like the previous iconic silhouettes, Tinker Hatfield was also the bright spark behind this sneaker design.

These silhouettes were the earliest Air Jordan shoes to feature Zoom Air cushioning. A Phylon-encased full-length cushion was put over a carbon fibre mid-foot shank. The footwear was mostly made of superior full-grain leather, which to some appeared to be a drawback mainly due to lack of airflow.

The Air Jordan 12, without a doubt, rose to fame and became a favorite of many. The designs of AJ12 lured fans to retailers in massive numbers as Michael Jordan clinched yet another NBA Championship. The Air Jordan 12 should, however, be known for its historical significance in terms of Michael's marketability.

Although these shoes were delivered in a Nike cardboard box, it was the debut Air Jordan footwear to display no Nike or Swoosh insignia anywhere on the style. Over the years, not many colorways of these shoes have been released, which only added to their rarity as well as exclusivity.

Now in 2022, Jordan Brand has showcased a shift from its normal work and paid comparatively greater emphasis upon its AJ12 line. Earlier this month, the brand released its “Emoji” colorway, and is now all set to welcome three more iterations later this year. Let’s take a sneak peek at these forthcoming pairs.

Three upcoming colorways of the Air Jordan 12

1) Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Driftwood

Take a closer look at the AJ12 Golf Driftwood colorway (Image via Nike)

With the rise of streetwear attitude and a revitalised aesthetic appeal in the golf world, companies are stepping up efforts into their individual product lines. Jordan Brand, for example, has been developing a substantial amount of footwear options driven by its distinctive signature bloodline. Next up for Jordan Brand is the upcoming Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Driftwood" edition.

The makers behind this iteration's palette definitely took a more lifestyle-oriented stance. The "Sail" color is applied to quality tumbled leather uppers, which are paired with buttery suede mudguards of the same colour.

Metallic gold fasteners, tan heel tabs, and copper-colored Jumpman emblems on the tongues provide more complimentary elements to the golf shoes. The inserts and Jordan trademarks embedded in the cleated bottoms also have bright orange flashes of colour.

If you're willing to add the Air Jordan 12 Golf "Driftwood" to your repertoire, Nike’s e-commerce website will have them available from June 15 onwards for $220.

2) Air Jordan 12 Stealth

Take a closer look at the mock up of AJ12 Stealth colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand will debut a greyscale variant of AJ12 in 2022 that appears like it belongs in a black-and-white film.

The exterior of the sneaker is constructed of gray tumbled leather, with light grey accents on the medial and lateral reinforcements, laces, and tongue stitch. The Jumpman tab showcases the same tint as the midsole, which is heather gray and sported full-length Zoom air padding. The footwear is finished off with a light grey outsole.

The Air Jordan 12 "Stealth" will be available for $200 on July 30 through SNKRS and select stores.

3) Air Jordan 12 Black Taxi

Take a closer look at the mockup of AJ12 Black Taxi colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Even though spring hasn't arrived yet, Jordan Brand has disclosed that a "Black Taxi" edition of the AJ12 will be introduced later this autumn.

The earliest "Taxi" Jordan 12 is largely viewed among the finest Jordan 12 colorways yet, so this black and gold rendition has a lot to prove.

Although no official photographs of the sneakers have been released, a trusted sneaker insider, @zSneakerHeadz, has made a simulation of how the colorway is supposed to look.

The uppers will most likely be equivalent to the original "Taxi" colorblocking, with the exception of a black nubuck-style finish to complement the marbled mudguards and soles, instead of white.

rtrv.in/3LccbVl EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Taxi" drops Holiday 2022 in a full family size run EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 12 Retro "Black Taxi" drops Holiday 2022 in a full family size run rtrv.in/3LccbVl https://t.co/uSnWQClUsT

The gold embellishments on the medial and lateral sides, as well as the eyelets, ought to be similar to the earlier ones, with 'Jumpman' marking on the side panels, which is standard for the Jordan 12 aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" will be purchasable for $200 on October 15 through SNKRS and retail locations.

We also advise that you subscribe for updates as soon as the listing is up on the SNKRS page or app to make sure that you're fully poised for their arrival.

If your first effort at purchasing a shoe on release day misses, you can check retail markets such as StockX, GOAT, and Ebay.

