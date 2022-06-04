Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Driftwood? Price, release date, and more details explored

Michael Jordan's love for golf has been well-documented in the past, but his passion for the game has only been reflected through his brand's Air Jordan silhouette in recent years.

Following the trend of integrating streetwear sensibility with the world of golf gear, the Jordan brand has unveiled a new makeover for its Air Jordan 12 Low Golf silhouette. The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is dressed in Driftwood colorway and is slated to be released on the SNKRS site on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 for $220.

Everything to know about Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Driftwood sneakers

Upcoming Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Driftwood sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The golf season is in full swing thanks to the prime portion of the PGA Tour's season, and the Jordan brand has been at the forefront with its golf-centric footwear releases. The Jordan 12 Low silhouette is continuing its streak of being sent right onto the green field with a new Driftwood makeover.

Following the previously seen Laser, Taxi, and Metallic Gold colorways, the Driftwood colorway is being released right before the US Open Tee Times 2022 tournament. The Driftwood colorway, which is filled with details, is a more lifestyle-friendly makeover.

The Jordan brand has poured its creative energy into their respective fairway-ready product line for the Jordan 12 Low Golf silhouette with a renewed cool factor. The iconic signature lineage's newest iteration is donned in a Sail / Dark Driftwood / Rattan / Black colorway.

The lifestyle-centric approach is visible in its cooler-toned palette. The shoe uppers are constructed out of premium tumble leather as they are dressed in a prominent Sail hue, with various contrasting shades of Dark Driftwood and Rattan being used for accent colors.

The contrast and integration of these tones are reminiscent of vintage golf grips and bags. The titular hue of Dark Driftwood can be seen over the buttery suede mudguards, whereas tan-esque Rattan colored accents are constructed out of suede overlays and heel tabs.

A dash of flair is added with more complementary accents thrown onto the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf kicks in the form of mettalic gold hardware and copper-colored iconic Jumpman logo. The special logo is further seen accentuated over the throat, tongue, outsole, and heel tags.

Small pops of infrared appears over the insoles, as well as the Jordan logo onto the cleated bottoms of the shoes, while the hit arctic orange lands on the Jumpman at the toe. The exposed carbon fiber midfoot panel sees a "Jumpman" lettering debossed into the tan overlays.

The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf sneakers are an excellent footwear choice for golf as it features an excellent performance standpoint. The sneakers offers the cushioned Zoom Air technology, which was given to Michael Jordan's shoes on his way to the NBA championship in 1997.

The lace eyelets are dressed in a rose gold-esque tint to further add a flair. The sneakers are housed inside a rattan midsole and a custom golf driftwood outsole, which features seven removable spikes. Finishing off the look, the sockliners feature black colored Jumpman insignia and "GOLF" lettering.

The shoes are set to be released on the Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, Jordan site, and a few selected retailers for a retail price of $220 on coming June 15, 2022.

