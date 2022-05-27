5 Nike sneaker releases in week 1 of June 2022

Named after the Greek goddess of victory, Nike has won the sneaker market by distributing various sports and fitness footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories.

Nike Inc. has a significant cultural and creative dominance in the footwear industry. The company ranks number one in the global sneaker market, according to Statista. The uncontested swoosh brand has built itself up through sleek designs, innovative technology, high-profile endorsements, and successful PR campaigns.

Etching its name into pop-culture history since1972, Nike Inc. has launched many successful silhouettes and footwear lines, which are still dominating the sneaker industry.

The swoosh brand hasn't slowed down in 50 years of its existence and isn't planning to do so, as proven by several sneakers being released every year under Nike Inc. We have mentioned the top 5 silhouettes in the list below, which are being released in June week 1 (June 1, 2022 - June 7, 2022).

Top 5 Nike sneakers releasing in June 2022, week 1

1) Nike Air Trainer 1 Photon Dust and Light Smoke

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Official images of the Air Trainer 1 "Photon Dust" Official images of the Air Trainer 1 "Photon Dust" https://t.co/iOQqnu0MV6

In celebration of the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette, Air Trainer 1s have been released by the swoosh label in multiple colorways, including Travis Scott's Air Trainer 1 two colorways. The brand recently announced the Photon Dust and Light Smoke colorway, slated to join the 35th anniversary lineup.

The Photon Dust and Light Smoke colorway is inspired by the original colorway from Bo Jackson's 1987 Nike Air Trainer 1 Low. The Nike Air Trainer 1 Photon Dust and Light Smoke (2022) is dressed onto the silhouette's mid-top form. The product description on Nike's site reads,

"From the gym to the courts and everywhere in between, the famed cross trainer from '87 lets you travel without a glitch. Details like the forefoot strap nod to the original, while premium nubuck leather (done up in an easy-to-style Photon Dust) ages to perfection. Designed at the time for performance sports, the heel’s Air cushioning and mid-height collar keep your ride comfortable and secure for today’s adventures."

Staying true to the retro 80's silhouette, the sneakers are dressed in Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey colorway. The perforated white leather, varying shades of grey, and soft suede toe overlays are featured upon the sneakers.

The branding is done on the outsole with the placement of "Nike" lettering in white in place of the OG's green. A sail midsole sits atop the grey and white rubber outsole to finish the design. The shoe is slated to release on SNKRS on June 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. PT for $120.

2) Women's Dunk Low Rose Whisper

One of the most sought-after footwear lines, Nike Dunk, has been focusing on releasing women's silhouettes, and one of the upcoming releases from the same line is named Rose Whisper.

Fit for summer spring, the swoosh brand has dressed Dunk Low in a standard two-toned arrangement in rose-inspired hues. The shoes' uppers are constructed in a white leather base, with the leather overlays dressed in rose whisper hues. The product description on Nike's site reads,

"Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets — and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture. Now, the college hoops OG is refreshed with a softer palette. Rose Whisper and White colorblocking delivers seasonal style and a bright — but still subtle — touch to your outfit."

The Rose Whisper tone further accentuates the iconic swoosh logos, inner linings, outsoles, and laces. The crisp white color is highlighted over mesh tongues, toe boxes, ankle collars, and mid-foot sections.

A similar color scheme is carried over the bottom of the shoe, with the midsoles dressed in white while the treading is dressed in a rosy hue. The Women's Dunk Low Rose Whisper will be released at SNKRS on June 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. PT for $100.

3) Air Max 90 Pro Green and Pale Ivory

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear is set to release a brand new Nike Air Max 90 “Pro Green” colorway that’s fitting for the 4/20 holiday.＞＞



Nike Air Max 90 “Pro Green”

Color: Pro Green/Pale Ivory-Forest Green

Style Code: DH4621-300

Release Date: 2022

Price: $140 Nike Sportswear is set to release a brand new Nike Air Max 90 “Pro Green” colorway that’s fitting for the 4/20 holiday.＞＞Nike Air Max 90 “Pro Green”Color: Pro Green/Pale Ivory-Forest GreenStyle Code: DH4621-300Release Date: 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/hgmCF9tlN9

Originally scheduled to drop on May 20, 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Pro Green and Pale Ivory is now slated to be released in June 2022. The Air Max 90 pair is dressed in Pro Green / Pale Ivory / Forest Green colorway.

The pair is constructed in a mix of suede and mesh materials, with the former accentuating upon the base and the latter featured on the upper. Other materials enter the mix with the iconic swooshes crafted in leather and the tongue made of twill. The outsoles are dressed in gum rubber material, which resembles the vintage sole, Rounding out the design. The product description on Nike's site reads,

"Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, the wardrobe staple that helped define the ‘90s gets a premium finish. Keeping the striking visuals you love most like its exposed Air cushioning, this special Air Max 90 dons a twill tongue, nubuck mudguard with suede overlays, and gum outsole."

The two tones of green are seen upon the upper, while the gray mesh is seen on the toe box and collars. Midsole air units and side swooshes are dressed in pale ivory. The tongue features an Air Max embroidery patch in a modified logo treatment lettering.

The Air Max 90 Pro Green and Pale Ivory sneakers are slated to be released on SNKRS on June 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. PT for $150.

4) Air Force 1 Jewel Pale Vanilla

ReleaseRadar @ReleaseR8r Releasing June 3rd



Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 Jewel Pale Vanilla Releasing June 3rdNike Air Force 1 Low '07 Jewel Pale Vanilla https://t.co/ShIbBvraPF

If you're a fan of Nike's Air Force 1 silhouette, you're in luck. The swoosh label has dressed two of its new colorways, which are slated to release on June 3, 2022. The first one, dubbed Jewel Pale Vanilla, follows the retro design with a minor twist.

Akin to the model's signature style, triple white, the upcoming Air Force 1 Jewel Pale Vanilla indulges in a white smooth leather base that complements the cracked leather near the heel tabs. The product description on Nike's site reads,

"Stay fresh and clean this summer with a new pair of white Air Force 1s — but with a small, flavorful twist. On top of a vintage-style Coconut Milk midsole, the White leather upper is built like your classic White-on-White AF1, but the Jewel Swoosh presents a more modern mark. Originally introduced in 1997, celebrate the 25th anniversary of the AF1's Jewel Swoosh with this Pale Vanilla hit, giving a one-of-a-kind spin on an iconic style."

The upcoming pair has coconut milk-esque rubber outsoles, setting the stage for a contrast of vintage colorless midsole. The inner lining and branding on the tongue resemble the suede upper heel panels.

The non-standard lateral medial swooshes finish off the look, resemble jewel embellishments and arrive in a pale vanilla jelly hue. It is the most prominent feature of the sneakers. The Air Force 1 Low will be released on SNKRS on June 3, 2022, for a retail price of $130.

5) Air Force 1 Light Bone and Coconut Milk

As mentioned before, this is the second pair dropping alongside the Pale Vanilla colorway. The Air Force 1 Light Bone and Coconut Milk reinstates the famous jewel swoosh on the silhouette in a new colorway, delivering a creamy and cloudy color scheme.

The Air Force 1 Light Bone and Coconut Milk colorway opts for simple neutral hues and takes inspiration from the retro triple-white AF1 sneakers. The product description on the Nike site reads,

"Let original hoops style pop with this jelly Swoosh garnished Air Force 1. Its classic embellishment pairs with a Light Bone leather upper and Coconut Milk outsole for a vintage effect that makes it look like you just pulled them from the history books."

YeezySniffer @YeezySniffer

Price:$110

Release Date: 2022-04-28

Style Code:DC8894-001

Color:Light Bone / Pale Vanilla / Tumbled Grey

=> Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX 'Light Bone and Coconut Milk'Price:$110Release Date: 2022-04-28Style Code:DC8894-001Color:Light Bone / Pale Vanilla / Tumbled Grey=> bit.ly/1XjulJD Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX 'Light Bone and Coconut Milk'Price:$110Release Date: 2022-04-28Style Code:DC8894-001Color:Light Bone / Pale Vanilla / Tumbled Grey=> bit.ly/1XjulJD https://t.co/xPlN069D2x

The sneaker's upper and overlays are constructed in smooth leather, with a light bone hue taking up almost its entirety. The tongues and laces arrive in a tonal textile shade contrasting with the light bone. The shoes feature a cracked leather heel tab, also dressed in bone.

A darker shade is seen featured over the branding hits and sockliners. Finishing off the look, the glorious swooshes are dressed in beige jelly color, which sits at the midfoot's lateral and medial walls. Lastly, the pair is completed by a coconut-colored aged-looking sole unit.

The Air Force 1 Light Bone and Coconut Milk is set to drop at SNKRS on June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $130.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das