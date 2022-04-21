Where to buy Tom Brady's Golf apparel collection? Price and more details explored

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has launched a new collection of golf apparel for his eponymous brand, Brady. The NFL player's love for golf is widely known and this collection marks another step closer to his second favorite game.

Tom Brady is a golf aficionado and that is visible with the range featuring polos, jackets, vests, golf shorts, golf pants, and adjustable caps. The Golf collection dropped on the brand's site on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

More about Tom Brady's Golf-Brady collection

Tom Brady's Golf-Brady collection (Image via Brady)

The launch of the clothing comes alongside the announcement of Turner Sports' Capital One's The Match. In the upcoming Capital One's The Match, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will compete against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on June 1, 2022, for a 12-hole challenge.

Tom Brady took to Instagram to announce the upcoming collection on April 14, 2022, leaving his fans excited for the capsule.

"Everyone knows when I’m not playing football, you’ll probably find me on the links, so when we started @bradybrand the GOLF collection was one of my top priorities."

The collection is a 15-piece apparel collection with numerous colorway options. The range includes both long sleeved and short sleeved golf shirts. Golf shirts are made of both fashion forward knits and four-way stretch performance materials.

Leading the collection is the Engineered Knit Polo in both short and long sleeves, which is one of the more elevated pieces in the collection. The engineered knit polo is constructed with a durable, flexible knit and features a wide rib design to add versatility and style.

Another standout piece in the collection is the Perform Polo in Zero Hydro Yarn, which includes UPF 50 technology and uses a sustainable approach in its fabric blend by the use of recycled yarns.

The Tom Brady Golf collection also includes layer apparel pieces such as vests, jackets, and bottoms such as zero weight pants and shorts.

The Zero weight Golf vest inculcates a water-repellent finish and four-way stretch technology. While the Hyrbid Knit Golf Jacket has a bomber jacket-style feel and partially water-repellent golf-ready technology.

The whole collection includes

Brady Polo In Cotton Feel which can be availed for $75 in four colorways including Ink, Heather Brady Blue, Amber, and Glacier. Perform Polo Short Sleeve in Zero Hydro Yarn which can be availed for $95 in seven different colorways including Carbon, Storm, Forest, Glacier, Shadow, Sage, and Charge. Perform Polo Long Sleeve in Zero Hydro Yarn which can be availed for $115 in five different colorways including Carbon, Shadow, Storm, Glacier, Forest. Engineered Knit Polo which can be availed for $125 in Stone, and Sage colorways. Engineered Knit Polo Long Sleeve which can be availed for $145 in Tusk and Shadow colorways. Golf Pant in Zero Weight which can be availed for $95 in Ink, Granite and Sage colorways. Golf Short in Zero Weight which can be availed for $75 in Sage and Ink colorways. Golf vest in Zero Weight which can be availed for $125 in Ink, Sage, and Fog colorways. Golf ½ Zip in Zero Weight Ripstop which can be availed for $125 in Ink, Fog, and Sage colorways. Golf Jacket in Zero Weight Ripstop x Performaknit which can be availed for $150 in Fog, Ink, and Sage colorways. Golf 1/2 Zip in Hybrid Engineered Knit which can be availed for $145 in Brady Blue, Shadow and Rust colorways. Golf Vest in Hybrid Engineered Knit which can be availed for $150 in Stone and Forest colorways. Golf Jacket in Hybrid Engineered Knit which can be availed for $175 in Forest and Stone colorways. Golf V-Neck Sweater in Hybrid Engineered Knit which can be availed for $145 in Spruce, Sage and Tusk colorways. Lastly, the collection also includes Brady Adjustable 6 Panel Hat Uppercase which can be availed for $40 in Brady Blue, Carbon, Glacier, and Storm colorways.

The 15-piece apparel collection can be availed at the official e-commerce website, bradybrand.com, in the price range of $40 to $175 in sizes S to XL or waist sizes 29 to 40, starting April 19, 2022.

