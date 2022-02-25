Tom Brady's '80 for Brady': All about NFL legend's debut film

Tom Brady, the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion, is all set to star in and produce a football-themed road trip film called 80 for Brady post-retirement.

Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino, will serve as the director for the upcoming movie. Hollywood superstars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will also star in this project. Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content will make the film.

Inspired by a real-life story, the movie will depict the story of four New England Patriots fans and best friends who took a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady, their quarterback hero, which was a life-changing experience for them.

'80 for Brady': An upcoming football-themed road trip film starring Tom Brady

Know all about the upcoming Tom Brady movie

Tom Brady's epic transition from being a football player to a Hollywood star is intensely associated with the movie's beginning, developing it with Endeavor Content and Donna Gigliotti. He is ready to produce this football-themed movie 80 for Brady through 199 Productions, his production company, along with Gigliotti, who counts the Silver Linings Playbook, Hidden Figures, and Shakespeare in Love among her notable credits.

Covino and Marvin wrote the latest script based on a draft by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. Apart from Brady, the movie will see Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as the other lead cast members.

Fonda is an American actress, environmentalist, political activist, and former fashion model. She has been a part of several praiseworthy movies such as Barbarella, Youth, Barefoot in the Park, California Suite, Letter to Jane, Coming Home, Klute, and many more. Lily Tomlin is a comedian, actress, and writer. She has also been a part of several notable TV series and movies, including Grace and Frankie, Nashville, All of Me, Big Business, Flirting with Disaster, Grandma, and more.

Rita Moreno is a renowned dancer, singer, and actress. Her vast acting career entails Singin' in the Rain, The King and I, West Side Story, Popi, Carnal Knowledge, The Four Seasons, I Like It Like That, and many more.

Sally Field is a highly acclaimed actress, director, and activist. She has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, such as Gidget, The Flying Nun, The Girl with Something Extra, Stay Hungry, Smokey and the Bandit, Heroes, The End, Hooper, and several others.

Tom Brady's retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1 after many rumors that were going on for a long period of time. Brady retired after a total of 22 seasons, three MVP awards, and seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He wrote in an Instagram post:

"I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game...There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life."

The athlete further wrote:

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Production for this upcoming road-trip movie 80 for Brady is due this spring.

Edited by R. Elahi