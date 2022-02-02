Tom Brady officially retires: The Rock, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and more celebs pay tribute

Tom Brady has marked the end of an era after officially announcing his retirement following weeks of speculation surrounding his final game.

The NFL star issued a lengthy statement on social media and wrote that he had made the “difficult” decision to step back from the “competitive commitment” after a 22-year long and successful career:

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I will not make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The 44-year-old shared that he did “a lot of reflecting” about his decisions and realized that he wanted to “leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion thanked his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates as well as Buccaneers fans, coaches, staffers and employees for their love, support and efforts.

He also thanked Buccaneers owners, the Glazer Family, the City of Tampa, and the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg region.

Brady further extended his gratitude towards Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht, head coach Bruce Arians, trainer Alex Guerrero and agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin. The Super Bowl MVP also remembered his memorable career and mentioned he would cherish the golden memories:

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs... I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

The footballer also thanked his parents and family, including his wife Gisele and their three children, for their endless support and love. Tom Brady concluded the post by saying he will continue to work with Autograph, TB12 Sports and Brady Brand.

In response to the announcement, several celebrities, including Hollywood stars, musicians and athletes, flocked to Brady's Instagram comments section to pour in their heartfelt wishes for the player.

Celebrities and athletes react to Tom Brady’s retirement

Several celebrities and athletes poured in their tributes to Tom Brady following his retirement (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is often regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. He spent 22 years in the National Football League with the New England Patriots (20 seasons) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two seasons).

The University of Michigan alum has numerous accolades and records to his credit, including a record for most Pro Bowl selections. Brady is also the only player to win a Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises and the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three consecutive decades.

The football star is also the only NFL quarterback named two all-decade teams. He was honoured as one of the best players of the first 100 years of the National Football League (NFL) and a part of the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

Tom Brady’s historic decision to retire left numerous people emotional and nostalgic. Several celebrities and athletes took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic player and his remarkable career following his official announcement.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote:

“Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd called him:

“The greatest ever.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, Tom Brady will inevitably be missed on the field. However, his legacy will always be part of NFL history.

The quarterback has shared that he will now “spend a lot of time giving to others” while “trying to enrich other people’s lives”.

