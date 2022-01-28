The Weeknd Dawn FM merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more about the collection

The Weeknd, 32, is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer who just dropped his fifth studio album Dawn FM. With the album reaching heights on the music charts, the singer decided to celebrate by dropping merch for his fans.

The ready-to-wear merch dropped alongside physical copies of vinyl, cassettes and CD formats. The singer dropped the album on January 7 2022, and surpassed expectations by breaking records at the Billboard Global 200 Record.

The singer had 24 songs on the chart, the most for a male solo artist. He also released new videos for the tracks of Dawn FM, Sacrifice, Gasoline and the mafia version of Sacrifice.

All about The Weeknd Dawn FM merch: Where to buy, price, and more

The Dawn FM merch launched on January 4, 2022 and became an instant success. So, the singer decided to continue the line of merch with new releases on January 26, 2022.

The new ready-to-wear line features an additional range of hoodies, T-shirts, long sleeves, trucker hats and sweaters. The collection line features a multicolored intergalactic visual with graphics of solar comets.

There's a hint of retro with radio station text on the merch. It also features chrome heads and sunrise graphics which were seen in previous merch options as well. You can browse through the collection on website, shop.theweeknd.com .

The collection ranges from $32 to $82 USD. The truckers hat starts from $32 USD and is available in three colorways, in 'Free yourself' and 'Chrome title' Foam tuckers. The Dawn FM RIP pullover hood is the most expensive among the merch collection and is available for $82 USD.

Previously, The Weeknd also launched his first collection on amazon.com, namely "Dawn FM Broadcasting Live Merch." You can browse and buy the collection here.

Fans reaction to the Dawn FM merch

Fans were excited about the Dawn FM merch and created huge hype on social media.

sam | MAC IS 30✨🧚🏻🤍 @divin3macadelic the new DAWN FM merch has me in a chokehold. the new DAWN FM merch has me in a chokehold.

dawn fm @happythaneverr got my Weeknd Dawn FM merch got my Weeknd Dawn FM merch https://t.co/lkzXbQjDNa

We can definitely see the collection becoming a new trend on social media after his album garnered huge success.

Dawn FM debuted no. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Since the release of Dawn FM album, The Weeknd has also topped the charts on Spotify, becoming the artist with the most monthly listeners with a whopping 86,462,949.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul