Gisele Bundchen children: All about her family with Tom Brady as legendary quarterback announces retirement 

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen's husband, Tom Brady, announced his retirement over social media on February 1.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the seven-time Super Bowl champion began the post by writing how he has always loved football because it has "100% competitive commitment," but now it's time for him to step down. He said:

"There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."

Grateful for his NFL career, the 44-year-old player said that he will now devote his time and energy to other things requiring his attention. He added that it's time for the next generation of athletes to play with dedication and commitment.

Tom Brady further thanked his coaches, fellow competitors, fans and team members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for being a part of his journey. The legendary quarterback player also paid tribute to his friends and family, especially his wife and kids, for being an "inspiration" to him.

"[Gisele's] selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor de minha vida."

Brady made his NFL debut in 2000 with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls during his 20 seasons with the team. An NFL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer, Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

In 2021, Brady led the Bucs to their seventh championship game victory, more than any other player in NFL history.

All about Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's children

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady first came across each other in 2006 when they were set up on a blind date. After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot in 2009 during a small wedding at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California.

Together they share two kids - Benjamin and Vivian, along with John, who is Tom Brady's child from his previous relationship.

John “Jack” Moynahan

Born in August 2007, John is the offspring of Tom Brady, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The now-separated duo dated from 2004 to 2006 and welcomed their first child when Tom was dating Gisele Bundchen. However, the two (Gisele and Bridget) are on amicable terms now and Bundchen calls Jack her "bonus son."

In 2020, an insider revealed to People Magazine that Jack is interested in playing football and "loves" it. The source added that parents have seen Tom and Jack playing with the latter's classmates on the school grounds.

Benjamin Brady

Born a year after Brady and Bundchen tied the knot, Benjamin is the duo's first child and Brady's second. In 2019, while talking to outlet Men's Health, Tom Brady said it was "hard" for him to digest when his son told him he was not interested in sports.

The father-of-three said he and Benjamin have the best time together doing what the latter likes.

"He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Vivian Brady

Born three years after her elder brother, Vivian is the second child and only daughter of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The nine-year-old looks exactly like her mother Bundchen and also recreated her Vogue cover look in January 2021. Additionally, she makes regular appearances on her parents' Instagram posts.

Edited by R. Elahi