Why did Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers break up? NFL star shares thoughts on love following split with fiance

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has shared a candid message regarding love on his social media handle. On February 20, 2022, the 38-year-old star shared an image of a tweet which talked about love being the rarest gift one can give. The inspirational message was uploaded by motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus.

Steve DelVecchio @SteveDelSports Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic message about love on his Instagram story in the wake of his reported split from Shailene Woodley Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic message about love on his Instagram story in the wake of his reported split from Shailene Woodley https://t.co/erpXDljrqj

Responding to the upload, Rodgers added two red hearts to the message on his Instagram story.

The news of Rodgers' social media story about love comes a week after he and actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement.

Why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call it quits?

Lilian Chan @bestgug Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley SPLIT! Couple call off engagement after two years... following NFL star's controversial anti-vaxx stance and reports they don't discuss 'political differences'



an source told People. 'there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.' Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley SPLIT! Couple call off engagement after two years... following NFL star's controversial anti-vaxx stance and reports they don't discuss 'political differences'an source told People. 'there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.' https://t.co/vFHgHdeVnm

On February 16, 2022, media outlet People confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had broken off their engagement, a year after making it official.

Revealing to the outlet that the split between the two was amicable as their relationship just wasn't working out, an insider said:

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

As per outlet In Touch, the couple split because The Fault in Our Stars actress felt "neglected" by the football star, who apparently favored his career more:

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

A second source told In Touch that Rodgers is an "independent guy" who "got cold feet" after proposing to Woodley. The person revealed that the couple could not make it work and there were "too many obstacles."

Us Weekly reported that Woodley and Rodgers also broke up because they did not spend any time together in the weeks prior to their split as Rodgers focused more on his career with the Greenbay Packers.

The source also told the outlet that Shailene's friends did not think that Rodgers was the best match for her.

Shailene Woodley Updates @PlanetShailene 📸 | Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.



Photos by Matt Stroshane. 📸 | Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Photos by Matt Stroshane. https://t.co/ZEv4j5RumK

The insider added that the two had different interests, and that contributed to their relationship not working out. The source also added that the two thought they were a good match in the beginning but eventually came to realize that the opposite was true once they got to know each other over time.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers announced that they were engaged in February 2021.

Before dating Rodgers, Woodley was linked to rugby player Ben Volavola from 2018 to 2020, while the NFL star dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, and former racer Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020.

