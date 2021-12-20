Who are Tiger Woods' kids? Golfing legend and son impress at PNC Championship

Golf legend Tiger Woods returned to the professional golf championship after his almost fatal car accident in February, which could have resulted in the loss of his leg. On Saturday, December 17, Woods played with his son Charlie in the first round of the PNC Championship in Orlando.

The PNC Championship is a parent-child scramble, where Tiger Woods and his son scored a combined 10-under-62 at the opening on Saturday. The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. On the second round, they shot 15-under-57.

While speaking about participating in the event with Charlie after Tiger Woods' injury in February, the 45-year-old golfer said,

"We had so much fun out there. I wish I could have walked with him [Charlie] and been with him every step like I was last year. Physically I'm unable to do that. It was different trying to drive the cart slower with him and talk to him and make sure we were present and we're still a team and we're still doing it all together."

What is known about Tiger Woods' children?

Tiger Woods shares two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, a former Swedish model whom he married in 2004. However, the couple split in 2010, after a publicized scandal concerning Wood's marital infidelity.

Woods and Nordegren had their first child, daughter Sam Alexis Woods (14), on 18 June 2007, and son Charlie Axel Woods (12) in 2009. In 2007, Tiger explained the reasoning behind Sam's name on USA Today. He mentioned that Sam was born a day after Father's Day, so Woods decided to name her Sam, which is a name his father used to call him (instead of Tiger).

Tiger Woods with his mother, children and girlfriend after receiving Medal of Feedom in 2019 (Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While Sam reportedly has an affinity towards soccer, Charlie has taken after his father and has participated in multiple golf tournaments. The father-and-son duo of Tiger Woods and Charlie also participated in the PNC Championship last December. Charlie Woods also reportedly won a junior golf tournament in 2020 by five strokes.

Tiger Woods has kept his children out of the public eye until recently, so not much is known about them. However, both of them seem to have athletic pursuits, which could translate to career choices later down the line.

Edited by Siddharth Satish