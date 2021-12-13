Who is Miss Korea Jisu Kim? The musical actress plays golf as a hobby

Jisu Kim, the recently crowned Miss Korea, will now compete with 80 other delegates in the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, where the next Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned.

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant will air today. Watch the show live on Fox to see the next Miss Universe 2021. However, ahead of the big reveal, here is what you need to know about the delegate from Korea, Jisu Kim.

Jisu Kim is Miss Korea 2021

Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Jisu Kim was recently crowned Miss Korea in the virtually held competition. She will now represent the nation at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Eilat, Israel in December. Jisu Kim succeeded Miss Korea's 2020 titleholder, Hari Park.

South Korea is yet to win the Miss Universe crown, and many will be hoping that Jisu Kim makes her country proud this year.

More about Jisu Kim

Miss Korea Jisu Kim has an interest in a variety of things. She practices swimming and likes to engage herself in various other sports activities like golfing, dancing, and yoga. Kim has a special place in her heart for golf and plays it as often as possible. She is so passionate about the sport that she even prepared for a junior competition.

The diva is also very health conscious and never misses a day in the gym. She believes that a healthy body is the key to success and constantly works on her physique to keep herself fit. Kim has also had a YouTube channel since 2016 where she uploads cooking videos regularly and maintains a video diary of her days.

Kim's passion for music

Jisu Kim is passionate about music and graduated from Seoul Institute of Art, majoring in theatrical arts and acting. She is also a talented vocalist and records music covers on her channel. It is her dream to be a musical actress one day. Kim also wants to hold a dream concert someday that will instill dreams and hopes in many people.

Apart from her hobbies, Kim is also passionate about social causes. She dreams of establishing an NGO organization focused on environmental protection.

Don't miss out on the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Here is hoping that Jisu Kim secures a win for her country this year.

