Miss Universe 2021 contestants list: All about beauty queens competing in the 70th edition

Last year, Andrea Meza, 26, took away the title of Miss Universe 2020 with her dazzling smile and talent. She represented her home country, Mexico, in the pageant.
This year too, there is an interesting lineup of delegates from all over the world, making the 2021 Miss Universe competition equally challenging and grueling. This year 80 women are competing for the Miss Universe 2021 title. Here is a look at the list of participants from this year's pageant.
Miss Universe delegate from India
Harnaaz Sandhu, the delegate from India, claims to be deeply inspired by her mother, who broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist. Harnaaz grew up working with her mother, which today makes her a strong advocate for women's empowerment. Harnaaz is an actor with two Punjabi LMS lined up for release in 2022. She loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess.
Miss Universe delegate from Russia
Ralin Aravoba is the Russian delegate for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Ralina had received professional training in music as well as sports. She can play the flute and has tried her hand at a variety of sports like volleyball, basketball, skating, skiing, and bicycling. She has also won a variety of beauty contests, both regional and national. Aravoba is also very academically qualified. She won a grant for studies at Moscow University and is studying advertisement, public relations, and law.
Miss Universe delegate from South Africa
Lalela Mswane from South Africa was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 on October 16, 2021, in Cape Town. According to Mswane, she entered Miss South Africa 2021 to fulfill a childhood dream and then went on to compete on the Miss Universe 2021 platform. Mswane is multi-talented. She is a model, ballerina, and Bachelor of Law graduate.
List of other delegates
- Albania: Ina Dajci
- Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia
- Armenia: Nane Avetisyan
- Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman
- Australia: Daria Varlamova
- Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian
- Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyani
- Belgium: Kedist Deltour
- Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo
- Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos
- British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis Penn
- Bulgaria: Elena Danova
- Cambodia: Ngin Marady
- Cameroon: Akomo Minkata
- Canada: Tamara Jemuovic
- Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford
- Chile: Antonia Figueroa
- China: Yang Shiyin
- Colombia: Valeria Ayos
- Costa Rica: Valeria Rees
- Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević
- Curacao: Shariëngela Cijntje
- Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová
- Denmark: Sara Langtved
- Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas
- Ecuador: Susy Sacoto
- El Salvador: Alejandra Gavidia
- Equatorial Guinea: Martina Mituy Avomo
- Finland: Essi Unkuri
- France: Clemence Botino
- Germany: Hannah Seifer
- Ghana: Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore
- Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge
- Greece: Sofia Arapogianni
- Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín
- Haiti: Pascale Bélony
- Honduras: Rose Marian Melendez Lopez
- Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth
- Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir
- Ireland: Katharine Walker
- Israel: Noa Kochba
- Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia
- Jamaica: Daena Soares
- Japan: Juri Watanabe
- Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova
- Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim
- Kosovo: Shkurtesa “Tuti” Sejdiu
- Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuang
- Malta: Jade Cini
- Mauritius: Anne Murielle Ravina
- Mexico: Debora Hallal Ayala
- Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima
- Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo
- Nepal: Sujita Basnet
- Netherlands: Julia Sinning
- Nicaragua: Allison Wassmer
- Nigeria: Maristella Okpala
- Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken
- Panama: Brenda Smith Lezama
- Paraguay: Nadia Ferreira
- Peru: Yely Rivera Kroll
- Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gomez
- Poland: Agata Wdowiak
- Portugal: Oricia Dominguez
- Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
- Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas
- Singapore: Nandita Banna
- Slovakia: Veronika Ščepánková
- South Korea: Kim Jisu
- Spain: Sarah Loinaz Marjani
- Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg
- Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
- Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan
- Ukraine: Anna Neplyakh
- United States: Elle Smith
- Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
- Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên