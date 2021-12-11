Miss Universe 2021 contestants list: All about beauty queens competing in the 70th edition

Last year, Andrea Meza, 26, took away the title of Miss Universe 2020 with her dazzling smile and talent. She represented her home country, Mexico, in the pageant.

This year too, there is an interesting lineup of delegates from all over the world, making the 2021 Miss Universe competition equally challenging and grueling. This year 80 women are competing for the Miss Universe 2021 title. Here is a look at the list of participants from this year's pageant.

Miss Universe delegate from India

Harnaaz Sandhu, the delegate from India, claims to be deeply inspired by her mother, who broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist. Harnaaz grew up working with her mother, which today makes her a strong advocate for women's empowerment. Harnaaz is an actor with two Punjabi LMS lined up for release in 2022. She loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess.

Miss Universe delegate from Russia

Ralin Aravoba is the Russian delegate for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Ralina had received professional training in music as well as sports. She can play the flute and has tried her hand at a variety of sports like volleyball, basketball, skating, skiing, and bicycling. She has also won a variety of beauty contests, both regional and national. Aravoba is also very academically qualified. She won a grant for studies at Moscow University and is studying advertisement, public relations, and law.

Miss Universe delegate from South Africa

Lalela Mswane from South Africa was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 on October 16, 2021, in Cape Town. According to Mswane, she entered Miss South Africa 2021 to fulfill a childhood dream and then went on to compete on the Miss Universe 2021 platform. Mswane is multi-talented. She is a model, ballerina, and Bachelor of Law graduate.

List of other delegates

Albania: Ina Dajci

Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia

Armenia: Nane Avetisyan

Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman

Australia: Daria Varlamova

Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian

Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyani

Belgium: Kedist Deltour

Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos

British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis Penn

Bulgaria: Elena Danova

Cambodia: Ngin Marady

Cameroon: Akomo Minkata

Canada: Tamara Jemuovic

Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford

Chile: Antonia Figueroa

China: Yang Shiyin

Colombia: Valeria Ayos

Costa Rica: Valeria Rees

Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević

Curacao: Shariëngela Cijntje

Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová

Denmark: Sara Langtved

Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

Ecuador: Susy Sacoto

El Salvador: Alejandra Gavidia

Equatorial Guinea: Martina Mituy Avomo

Finland: Essi Unkuri

France: Clemence Botino

Germany: Hannah Seifer

Ghana: Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore

Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge

Greece: Sofia Arapogianni

Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín

Haiti: Pascale Bélony

Honduras: Rose Marian Melendez Lopez

Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth

Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

Ireland: Katharine Walker

Israel: Noa Kochba

Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia

Jamaica: Daena Soares

Japan: Juri Watanabe

Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova

Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim

Kosovo: Shkurtesa “Tuti” Sejdiu

Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuang

Malta: Jade Cini

Mauritius: Anne Murielle Ravina

Mexico: Debora Hallal Ayala

Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima

Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo

Nepal: Sujita Basnet

Netherlands: Julia Sinning

Nicaragua: Allison Wassmer

Nigeria: Maristella Okpala

Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken

Panama: Brenda Smith Lezama

Paraguay: Nadia Ferreira

Peru: Yely Rivera Kroll

Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Poland: Agata Wdowiak

Portugal: Oricia Dominguez

Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

Singapore: Nandita Banna

Slovakia: Veronika Ščepánková

South Korea: Kim Jisu

Spain: Sarah Loinaz Marjani

Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg

Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan

Ukraine: Anna Neplyakh

United States: Elle Smith

Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên

