Cape Town to host the New Year's Test between South Africa and India in January 2022

Cape Town's Newlands venue is set to host the New Year's Test between South Africa and India in January 2022.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Newlands will stage the third and final Test next year, underlining a change in plans.

According to CSA's initial schedule, the series was to take place in Centurion and Johannesburg, with the latter set to host the first and third games.

However, the possibility of welcoming fans back to the stadium has seen the board move the Test to Cape Town. The match will take place from January 03 to 07, 2022.

As it stands, 2000 spectators could come to the venues this summer; however, some reports say that the government might allow up to 60% of the stadium's capacity for events.

Nevertheless, the numbers could also change depending on the country's ability to cope with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa" - Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said he was excited to welcome India to the Rainbow Nation on the eve of the 30th anniversary of South Africa's first tour following their readmission into international cricket, which happened to be against India itself.

"CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," the former Proteas' skipper said, as quoted by iol.co.za.

India's tour of South Africa will start on December 17 with the Test series. The red-ball games will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber and five T20 internationals.

The visitors will see this as their best chance to win a Test series on South African soil, having not done so before.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India's performance was highly promising in the 2018 leg; however, their batting kept letting them down as Virat Kohli was their only standout performer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar