"Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022"- After ranking 10th on Google's 'most searched athletes' list of 2021, Jake Paul hilariously says he'll fight the topper Tiger Woods next year

Jake Paul has hilariously called for a boxing match against Tiger Woods next year. The YouTube star-turned boxer was recently named as the 10th most searched athlete of 2021 and has issued a challenge to Woods, who topped the list.

Jake Paul has been the talk of the town this year, whether it's boxing or his antics outside the ring 'The Problem Child' certainly knows how to get people talking. Paul took to Twitter to jokingly issue a challenge to the golfer where he said:

"Google Trends Top 10 most serached Athletes of 2021. Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021 📈



In the past, Jake Paul has opened up on his antics and claimed they are just a marketing move for him and his fights and it seems to have worked now more than ever. Paul has proved to be successful at surpassing many big names in the sports industry and got ranked as the 10th most searched athlete in 2021 (U.S.).

Is there any hype around Jake Paul's rematch with Tyron Woodley?

For his third fight in 2021, Jake Paul was set to take on Tommy Fury on December 18th, however the younger Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight because of a broken rib and lung infection. In an attempt to keep the event alive, Paul landed a short notice rematch with one of his old nemesis.

Jake Paul is now set to take on Tyron Woodley in a rematch billed as "Leave no doubt." Even though there seems to be a bit less excitement when compared to Paul's social media grudge match against Tommy Fury, people are still looking forward to the social media star's rematch with the former UFC Champion.

Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.



@ESPNRingside Breaking: Jake Paul announced on Twitter that Tyron Woodley has accepted a rematch on Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury dropped out of the fight for medical reasons.Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out. Breaking: Jake Paul announced on Twitter that Tyron Woodley has accepted a rematch on Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury dropped out of the fight for medical reasons.Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.@ESPNRingside https://t.co/EYUUrSFb8j

Their last fight ended with a split decision victory for Jake Paul which raised a lot of eyebrows as many thought that Tyron Woodley should have won the fight. Needless to say, both fighters will look to make a statement inside the ring on December 18th.

