Jake Paul reveals he made it "into the top 10 most searched athletes of 2021"

Jake Paul has asserted that he’s made it into the top-10 list of the most-searched athletes of 2021.

Taking to his official Instagram account, ‘The Problem Child’ posted a video on his Instagram Reels featuring this year’s top-10 most-searched athletes. Jake Paul’s name appears at No. 10 on the list.

Jake Paul posted the following statement addressing the same:

“Out of every search on the internet we made it into the top 10 most searched athletes of 2021. You underestimated greatly”

As displayed in the video posted to Jake Paul’s Instagram Reels, the top-10 most-searched athletes of the 2021 calendar year are as follows:

1. Tiger Woods

2. Simone Biles

3. Henry Ruggs III

4. Odell Beckham Jr.

5. Aaron Rodgers

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

7. Sha'Carri Richardson

8. Deshaun Watson

9. Christian Eriksen

10. Jake Paul

Jake Paul has gone 2-0 in 2021 thus far and was set to face Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury of the famed Fury boxing family on December 18th. Nevertheless, the matchup fell apart when Fury withdrew due to a rib injury and chest infection. 'TNT' was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who’s agreed to rematch Paul on short notice.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury feud intensifies, while a potential Nate Diaz fight looms on the horizon

Despite their much-awaited grudge match failing to materialize, the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rivalry refuses to fade away. Fury issued a statement addressing the health issues that led to him pulling out of the fight. ‘TNT’ spoke about his rib injury and chest infection, also emphasizing that he hopes that his fight against Paul is rescheduled in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of Tommy Fury’s withdrawal, Jake Paul has taken multiple jibes at the UK pugilist. Paul believes that Fury cracked under the pressure and has accused him of having “vag**itis.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Tommy Fury us out due to injury. Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. https://t.co/t1OFVQQBBt Jake Paul X Tyron Woodley 2 is now the fight on 12/18.Tommy Fury us out due to injury. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul X Tyron Woodley 2 is now the fight on 12/18.Tommy Fury us out due to injury. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Many believe that the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury matchup will eventually be rebooked in 2022 and could be even bigger than it initially was due to the recent twists and turns in the story. Furthermore, another high-stakes Jake Paul matchup that many in the fight game are clamoring for is him going up against MMA legend Nate Diaz.

The Stockton native has just one fight left on his UFC contract and has been going back and forth with Jake Paul on social media as of late. The belief is that Diaz could cross over to boxing to face the YouTuber in 2022. Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch. Their fight will transpire at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Josh Evanoff