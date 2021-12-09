"I think Jake Paul is actually going to finish him" - Henry Cejudo gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Henry Cejudo has given his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 bout on December 18th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. According to the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ, Paul is likely to knock out Woodley.

'The Chosen One' (0-1) lost the first showdown with 'The Problem Child' (4-0) via a split decision in August this year. However, he is the first fighter to take Jake Paul the distance in a short pro boxing career.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo stressed that Paul has improved a lot as a boxer and he will have the advantage over Woodley, who might be a little more emotional this time around.

"I am excited for Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. This time, I think Jake Paul is actually going to finish him. I really do because there are a lot of emotions involved. I believe Tyron is gonna be a little more emotional in this. I think if that's the way the fight goes, I believe with the preparation that Jake Paul has done I guarantee he's got a lot better. I get he is around a lot of world class boxers and it's different. He is not out there just going to different events. The dude is serious about what he's doing. So I'm gonna have to give the upper edge to none other than Jake Paul," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation with MMA personality Dave Schmulenson aka The Schmo below:

Tyron Woodley stepped in at short notice to replace the injured Tommy Fury as Jake Paul's next opponent

Tommy Fury (7-0) was initially scheduled to square off against Jake Paul this month but he pulled out of the fight card due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Tyron Woodley stepped in at short notice to seal an eight-round rematch with Paul. The event was originally billed as 'One Will Fall'. However, with Fury's withdrawal, it will now be called 'Leave No Doubt'.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Paul also said he'll give Woodley an additional $500,000 if he's able to knock him out.



Paul will give former UFC welterweight champion Woodley an additional $500,000 as incentive if he defeats the YouTuber-turned boxer via knockout in 10 days' time.

