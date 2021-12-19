"Guy made a mistake" - When Dana White defended Tiger Woods following the latter's 2009 confession of multiple infidelities

Dana White, the outspoken president of the UFC, was one of the few personalities to publicly defend Tiger Woods when the golfer became embroiled in a headline-grabbing controversy back in 2009. Despite not being a golf fan, White admired Woods' accomplishments in his chosen sport.

Following UFC 107 in Memphis in December 2009, the UFC president interacted with Ariel Helwani backstage where he donned a cap in support of Woods. White stated that he had heard enough about the golfer's extramarital exploits. Here's what he said:

"I'm not even a golf fan at all, but I've been a Tiger [Woods] fan... He's won so many and still has the passion for it... Guy made a mistake... Leave him alone. What he is doing at home and elswhere is nobody's business. You want to talk about when he's playing golf next, what kind of training regimen he's doing, this and that - it's all stuff to talk about. This stuff that's going around with him right now is bullsh*t."

You can watch Dana White's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Dana White is one of the most recognizable figures in MMA history and the driving force behind the UFC. An outspoken character, he has had his share of controversial moments in the past.

Dana White receives $300k Maybach van as gift

Social media influencer Stephen Deleonardis, better known as SteveWillDoIt, recently gifted Dana White a customized Maybach van painted with Howler Head decals all over the vehicle's outer body. The social media star revealed that the gift was worth $300,000.

SteveWillDoIt posted about the gift on his Instagram about a week ago.

SteveWillDoIt is the co-founder of the Nelk Boys, who has gained widespread popularity over the years for his prank and challenge videos on YouTube. Dana White has appeared in several videos along with the Nelk Boys and it appears that they have grown pretty close over time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak