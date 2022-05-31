Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Infrared shoes? Release date, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand's design team has been hard at work on the 2022 assortment and is now preparing for the soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 4 adorned with Infrared touches.

As of now, the Infrared colorway of Air Jordan 4 will be released globally on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The shoes, arriving with a price tag of $200, will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website of Nike and SNKRS app, as well as at a few select sellers like JD Sports, Finish Line, Footaction, Eastbay, Footlocker, Dick’s, and NBA Store.

Air Jordan 4 Infrared colorway hitting the shelves in June after a lengthy wait

Take a closer look at Air Jordan 4 Infrared (Image via Sportskeeda)

Let's face it: in terms of sneakers, 2021 was a bit of a disappointment. 2022, on the other hand, appears to be a return to form, with Jordan Brand alone releasing a slew of new sneakers. The Air Jordan 4 "Infrared" is one of many, which is coming up this June.

When their photos were originally leaked at the start of this year, it was assumed that these AJs would be introduced in February. Then, according to some sneaker insiders, namely zSneakerheadz, the shoes were supposed to show up on May 12. The date has now been pushed out to June 15, allowing Jordan fans and sneaker lovers to finally enjoy the fruits of their lengthy wait.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Cop or drop for these Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” ? Cop or drop for these Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” ? 😍 https://t.co/5VQO7lQhPS

The official photographs, which were unveiled by the label, just added fuel to the fire. At the very least, this allowed fans to get a better angle at the pair's aesthetic, which has been compared to the "Green Glow" colorway of 2013. And it's a reasonable analogy, as the "Infrared" resembles the older shoe in every way - except the emerald embellishments.

Here, the vivid, titular red replaces the emerald green of the older shoe. The red highlights stand above a deeper and milder gray nubuck uppers. The hot red accents are prominent on the eyelets, tongue tags, inner soles, and outsoles.

The softer gray is employed for outlining the toe boxes, while the darker tones of gray can be seen on toe boxes, medial sides, and on some parts of heels.

Air Jordan 4 Infrared (Image via Twitter/@m88855771832)

The gray tongue tags are decorated with red Jumpman insignias. Alongside the gray features, black detailing is added on the webbings, reinforcement wings, drawstring units, and heel tabs. Ultimately, the white outsoles that are incorporated with customary Air units complete the shoes.

Know more about other Air Jordan 4s releasing this year

Air Jordan 4 Canyon Purple shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

Jordan Brand is looking forward to its July releases, which will be offering “Tech White” also popular as “Oreo White” colorway of Air Jordan 4. Priced at $190, these pairs can be purchased via Nike’s online store from July 3 onwards.

If you love sneakers with complete suede construction, you must surely checkout these vivid “Canyon Purple” iteration of AJ4. As of now, these shoes are scheduled to be released on August 11 at $200.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Thoughts on these Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” ? Thoughts on these Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” ? 💙 https://t.co/7pn5V1FuLS

The shoe company is also pulling up its socks for the launch of its other long-promised colorway of Air Jordan 4. The “Midnight Navy” colorway is ready to land on October 1, 2022. These pairs are expected to arrive with the market price of $210. Midnight Navy shoes will be delivered via the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as by some specific stores.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia