Where to buy 2022 Nike Be True apparel collection? Release date and more details explored

Nike recently unveiled its 2022 "Nike Be True" collection, which honours athletes who are changing the game for future generations, both on and off the court, and motivating others to find delight in just being who they are. The sportswear behemoth created footwear and apparel selection to celebrate Pride Month.

The Nike’s Be True apparel and footwear lineup is slated for arrival on Wednesday, June 22. The complete selection will range from $70 to $115, and will be easily purchasable from the e-commerce store of Nike as well as affiliated sellers.

Nike Be True apparel collection encourages communities to accept themselves as they are

Nike Be True apparel collection (Image via Nike)

As the month of June arrives, a lot of businesses will begin to showcase their Pride assortments and initiatives. Nike stepped in the celebrations with its apparel lineup, which offers hoodies, t-shirts, and shorts.

The Nike Be True collection for summer 2022 raises awareness for communities and encourages all athletes to be proud of being themselves. Beyond the original rainbow, the product's designs combine a wide range of colors to highlight the LGBTQIA2S+ community's differing views.

The tie-dye hoodies are adorned with distinct shades of navy, gray, soft pink, and sky blue. These outerwear pieces are embellished with “Be True” letterings on the chest, which are accompanied by a Pride colors swoosh underneath.

Similar softer hues of navy, pink, blue, and gray can also be seen on the collection's tees. The crewneck tees are also embroidered with similar Be True letterings and swoosh insignias on the chest.

The third are activewear shorts, which are offered in black, gray, and white, and emblazoned with emblems like the other apparel pieces.

Be ready! For “Be True” arriving on June 22.

Footwear choices offered by Nike under their Be True lineup

Nike Be True footwear offerings (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Be True Dunk Low is one of the collection's footwear, which boasts rainbow-colored elements on the white sneakers, including "Be True" embroidery along the sidewalls, as well as multicolored Nike tabs on the rear ends and tongue. The laces also add a splash of colour, with pink laces on one shoe and blue laces on the other.

The white overlay also has a hidden surprise: it will perhaps wear away, revealing bright patches of green, yellow, orange, and red highlights.

The Nike Be True Cortez is another shoe that adds a splash of color to the renowned Nike footwear. The sneakers possess light blue laces and a white foundation with a tiered, colorful swoosh tone. Both children's and adult sizes will be offered in the Be True style.

Nike's Pride collection also incorporates sandals. Colorful straps, a white footbed, and a black mottled sole distinguishes the Oneonta sandal.

Nike extends its support to Pride community beyond shoes and apparels

Nike's support isn't limited to its products. Since 2019, NIKE, Inc. has donated $2.7 million to LGBTQIA2S+ programs to promote inclusivity and embrace all players' enthusiasm for sports. Athlete Ally, the Out Foundation, the GenderCool Project, LGBT SportsSafe, and GLSEN are some of the nonprofit pioneers in the transgender rights and sports sphere.

The brand is taking action to make the world a better place by providing support to the community through efforts like the company's Gender Identity and Transition regulations and procedures, working with organisations like the Human Rights Campaign, GenderCool, and GLAAD, and amplifying the viewpoints of athletes.

