Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Purple Skeleton shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

In 2021, Nike extended its Halloween custom of subjecting the Air Force 1 to X-rays. For the fourth year consecutively, the Air Force 1 Low "Skeleton" edition was launched, this time in a brand-new "Purple Punch" design aesthetic.

These Nike Air Force 1 “Purple Skeleton” sneakers, which originally arrived for Halloween 2021, are set to be restocked on the company’s official website. You can easily get these spooky shoes from June 9, 2022, onwards. They will launch for a retail price tag of $130.

Nike Air Force 1 Purple Skeleton shoes are restocking this June

Take a closer at the Purple Skeleton colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 Low "Skeleton" line debuted in 2018 when Nike placed X-ray imaging of a foot on the AF1 along with incorporating glow-in-the-dark outsoles and embellishments.

The overwhelming popularity of these freakish sneakers led to the creation of its sequels in black and orange. As a logical consequence, the Court Purple variant, which is the fourth installment, was launched in October 2021.

The product description of Purple Skeleton shoes on Nike’s official website reads,

“The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Skeleton, the basketball icon that puts an X-ray spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine. This special edition continues the journey with a bold skeleton print design and adds a glow in the dark midsole/outsole finish.”

The entire leathery backdrop of the X-ray-treated purple shoe boasts of an all-over graffiti skeleton graphic placed on the medial sides of these bony Air Force 1s. The Court Purple leather uppers create a costume-like look. Furthermore, purple insoles with printed skeletal feet are placed inside the kicks.

The interesting glow-in-the-dark sole units are prepared for these court essentials, especially for the spooky season. Rounding out the pairs are the Nike Air branding embroidered on the heel sections.

Nike.com



The Air Force 1 'Purple Skeleton'



Available at 10am ET



go.nike.com/L0MsVrDUfWP Glow like X-rays.The Air Force 1 'Purple Skeleton'Available at 10am ET Glow like X-rays.The Air Force 1 'Purple Skeleton'Available at 10am ET 🇺🇸 go.nike.com/L0MsVrDUfWP https://t.co/u0e1Wp0j7T

If you missed this bony AF1s last Halloween, get them in 2022 and be Halloween-ready. Visit the Nike app on June 9 and fetch them for $130. Besides the label's app, other stockists like GOAT, StockX, and eBay are also selling these pairs. Prices will vary with different sellers.

Explore more about the future Nike Air Force 1 shoes releasing in the coming weeks

Sneakerologue



Nike Air Force 1 Jewel Swoosh "Pale Vanilla" dans 10mins sur SNKRS !

Nike is resurrecting the iconic style in the "Light Bone" and "Pale Vanilla" colorways, in addition to recreating its much-loved Halloween masterpieces. Subsequently, the label is recreating the jewel-like swooshes. Fans can expect the pair to come in full family sizing, as with other AF1 releases.

A sleek white leather body contrasts with cracked leather on the back in this upcoming "Pale Vanilla" hue. The Pale Vanilla jelly Swooshes on the lateral and medial sides, as well as a "Coconut Milk" AF1 rubber outsole, add to the appeal of this model.

UNDEFEATED



Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX 'Jewel Swoosh Light Bone' // Available now at all UNDEFEATED Chapter Stores and Undefeated.com

The “Light Bone” iteration, on the other hand, arrives layered in light bone leathery uppers. Moreover, the heel section of these pairs is detailed with cracked leathers. The shoe also features Nike Air markings on the tongues and heels, as well as the label's characteristic off-white rubber outsole unit. Two jelly Swooshes on either side tie the pairing together.

Interested readers can easily find their favorite pairs on Nike’s online store as well and from a few affiliated sellers from June 3 onwards. Both the “Pale Vanilla” and “Light Bone” renditions will be sold for $130 each.

