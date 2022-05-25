Where to buy the Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 collection? Release date, price, and more explored

Supreme and Nike are continuing their collaborative legacy with an apparel merch drop for the Spring 2022 season. The merch is a special collaboration, as Supreme takes a spin on Nike's sporting outlook, integrating its distinct street sensibility into the range.

The Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 apparel range is scheduled to drop on the New York imprint, aka Supreme's site, on May 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in the United States, and on May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

More about the upcoming Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 collection

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 collection (Image via Supreme)

Supreme was on a collaborative streak in the month of May 2022, starting with the Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 collaboration on May 5, 2022. It was followed by the Stone Island collaboration on May 12, 2022, a Roy Decarava collaboration on May 16, 2022, and a Dr. Martens collaboration on May 19, 2022. The last collaboration of the month is Supreme's teamup with the Swoosh brand for a Spring 2022 apparel range.

The Spring 2022 collection apparel range collaboration between the two companies marks the fifth collaborative project of the New York imprint in the month of May 2022, and the second time the label has collaborated with Swoosh in less than a month. However, fans are still enthusiastic about each drop, as the items end up selling out in a matter of days.

The collection, made exclusively for Supreme, comprises 17 pieces including Hooded Jackets, Cargo Pants, Crewnecks, Sweatpants, and 6-panel caps. When introducing the collaboration on their website, Supreme states:

"Made exclusively for Supreme, the Hooded Jacket, Cargo Pant and 6-Panel feature cotton corduroy with embroidered and appliqué logos. The Crewneck and Sweatpant feature brushed-back fleece with appliqué logos."

The collection offers Arc Corduroy Hooded Jackets in three colorways, including black, purple, and red camoflauge print. The black and purple colorway offers white contrasting details with the addition of Nike swoosh branding and "Supreme" lettering.

The red camoflauge print Arc Corduroy Hooded Jacket adds black contrasting details with the iconic Swooshes logo on the right side of the front, the middle of the hood, and the rear of the jacket.

The three jackets are accompanied by matching Arc Corduroy Cargo Pants, if bought in a set, in the three aforementioned colorways. All three pants have swoosh branding on the pocket of the right leg.

Next in the offering are Arc Crewnecks, which come in four colorways, including red camo print, black, gray, and purple. All crewnecks are constructed with brushed-back fleece material and add branding on the right side with applique logos such as "Supreme" lettering and swoosh.

The crewnecks can be matched with the Arc Sweatpant, which also comes in the four aforementioned colorways. The Arc Sweatpant also comes with a similar branding detailing on the right leg.

Lastly, the collection offers three colorways of Arc Corduroy 6-panel, which is a take on baseball caps. The merch comes in a similar color scheme of black, red camo, and purple. All three caps feature applique swoosh and "Supreme" logos.

The Spring 2022 collection's pricing details are yet to be revealed by the involved labels, however, the release date for the merch has been confirmed to be released on May 26, 2022 in the U.S. and May 28, 2022 in Japan.

Edited by Saman