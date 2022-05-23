Top 5 Supreme music collabs of all time

Supreme is by far one of the most loved streetwear fashion labels across the globe. The brand's immense popularity can be attributed to the numerous collaborations it has had over the years. From the sneaker industry to the music world, the brand has covered different genres.

The label's diverse musical interests mirror a generation who lived life to the fullest not only through the music they grew up with but also with the preferences of their parents and grandparents.

In the past, Supreme has joined hands with multiple music artists, varying from hip-hop political pundits like Public Enemy to horror-punk trailblazers like the Misfits.

We've sorted a few of the streetwear brand's collaborative capsules with different musicians to show how the brand's aesthetic is eclectic. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Five significant music collaborations of Supreme over the years

1) Supreme x Dipset

The Diplomats, better recognized as Dipset, were a hip-hop gang from New York City in the 1990s. Cam'ron, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey, the members of this group, were born and raised together in Harlem.

The clothes wear label released a photo print tee starring Juelz Santana and Jim Jones back in 2006, becoming one of the most desirable and costly photo tees ever.

On the 10th anniversary of the collab's t-shirt, it was disclosed that the duo had no clue who Supreme was at the beginning of the partnership. But the streetwear aesthetics of the fashion label and Dipset became a common ground and brought them together.

2) Bunny Wailer x Supreme

The Bob Marley-led Jamaican reggae group, The Wailers, was co-founded by Neville O'Riley Livingston, aka Bunny Wailer. The three-time Grammy awardee is considered one of the long-time standard-bearers of Jamaican music. He was more than deserving of being part of one of the rarest Supreme tees on this list.

Bunny Wailer has always been in the news for all the opposite reasons. Throwing those limitations aside, the clothing line was on a Rastafarian run much earlier than other streetwear labels, with graphics from the reggae artist and Bob Marley's partner featured on one of its early t-shirts.

3) Bad Brains x Supreme

A look at the Bad Brains music collab of the fashion label (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bad Brains was an American punk rock band with Jamaican elements, formed in 1977 in Washington. The members of the band were strong adherents of the Rastafarian religious movement.

If you're wondering how Supreme and Bad Brains came together, then skating culture is your answer! The latter had a lot of sway in skating culture, so it's logical that the New York City-based company teamed up with them to create a limited-edition fashion assortment. Their collection was released in two parts.

The brand unveiled its joint work with prog-rock stalwarts with the launch of its first installment as a part of its Spring 2008 release. This edition featured three colorways of the classic Vans Sk-8 HI sneakers, a Harrington jacket, and two t-shirts.

The sneakers of these editions were made in green, red, and yellow colors. Alongside brilliantly colored silhouettes, graphic tees, as well as jackets, were introduced in different colors like vivid red, black, white, and bright yellow.

The dynamic duo released its final installment as part of the Fall Winter 2008 collection. Their capsule was comprised of two printed t-shirts and a hooded sweatshirt. Both the clothing items were adorned with all the exclusive imagery provided by Bad Brains.

4) Supreme x Misfits

Take a look at the fashion label's collaboration with Misfits (Image via Sportskeeda)

Misfits, then an iconic late 1970s rock music group, is counted as one of Supreme's initial musical partnerships.

Credited with establishing the dreaded punk style, the music group fuses punk/goth music with deadly images and vocals often driven by various horror flicks.

The band recorded Horror Business in 1979, a track whose artwork showcased the band's characteristic symbol and is now one of the most identifiable emblems in the world — even among those unfamiliar with the band.

The Misfits split in 1983, pushing fans into a panic and culminating in legal disputes over the group's emblem and moniker. The legal struggle over who has the power to sell what dragged on for more than a decade.

According to the American brand, Misfits were influential in developing hardcore, death metal, and progressive music in the 1990s. This probably became a reason why the fashion label was magnetized to Misfits.

Under their engagement, the two worked upon an apparel collection, which featured trench coats, shirts, sweaters, and t-shirts.

The Misfits' distinctive insignia was featured prominently on the rear end of trench coats and work shirts, as well as on the front of crewneck pullovers and tees. Further, the latter also had imagery from the band's hit Bullet, which portrays JFK being shot on the front and the statement "Texas is the reason that the president's dead" on the backside.

5) The Public Enemy x Supreme

Look at the apparel collection in collaboration with Public Enemy (Image via Supreme)

The New York-based hip-hop group Public Enemy kicked off in 1985 with Chuck D. and Flavor Flav. The other members were Professor Griff, Khari Wynn, DJ Lord, and the S1W, who teamed up to complete this American hip hop club.

The group grew to notoriety due to its overtly political music and media satire, as well as genuine attention toward the grievances and worries of the African American community.

The Public Enemy joined forces with Supreme for their Fall/Winter 2006 collection. The duo accentuated its entire collection with the iconic P.E. logo.

Apparel collection introduced in partnership with Public Enemy (Image via Supreme)

The Public Enemy logo embodied the spirit of defiance and action, highlighting those targeted for repression or state surveillance.

The Nylon pullover activewear jackets and full-zip hooded sweatshirts were the first to be released. Moreover, two iconographic t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and beanies with the phrase "The Government's Responsible" were also launched to complement the catalog.

