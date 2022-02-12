Who is Kingsley Ben-Adir? All about the British actor set to star as Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

According to Deadline, British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast to play the legendary Reggae singer Bob Marley. The publication mentioned that the studio behind the project, Paramount, has been searching for the perfect actor to portray the iconic Jamaican singer-songwriter for over a year.

The film will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who made his directorial debut with last year’s critically acclaimed sports drama, King Richard. Meanwhile, the script for the Marley biopic is penned by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter.

The biopic will also reportedly be produced by Paramount and Marley’s family, including his wife Rita, son Ziggy and daughter Cedella.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: What is known about him

Ben-Adir is a 36-year-old British actor best known for portraying Malcolm X in Regina King’s 2020 Amazon film, "One Night in Miami.." The Gospel Oak, London native, has been involved in the film industry since 2012. According to his IMDb profile, the actor has been credited with 24 projects throughout his decade-long career.

Before his foray into feature films, Kingsley Ben-Adir acted in multiple theatrical productions in the UK. In 2011, he also graduated from Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

His theatrical projects include The Riots at the Tricycle Theatre and Much Ado About Nothing at the Old Vic in London, produced by Don’t Look Up star Mark Rylance.

Ben-Adir received his first noticeable role in ITV’s British crime drama show, Vera, following his debut. From 2014 to 2018, he portrayed Dr. Marcus Summer in sixteen episodes. Three years later, he played Colonel Ben Younger in Peaky Blinders.

After his highly praised portrayal of Malcolm X in 2020’s One Night in Miami last year, Kingsley Ben-Adir was cast as the primary antagonist in Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

He would be starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobbie Smulders, and others. As of yet, the actor has received nine wins and 14 nominations throughout his career.

Last year, Ben-Adir won several recognitions for his breakthrough performance in One Night in Miami from Gotham Awards, Atlanta Film Critics Circle, BAFTA, and more. He also received the 2021 British GQ’s Man of the Year recognition.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha