What happened to Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr? Actress issues emotional statement as only child dies aged 26

On January 21, Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr, tragically passed away at the age of 26. Ian celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday, two days before his death.

The Watchmen star, who shares Ian with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr, gave an emotional statement to PEOPLE. King said:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others…”

King (51) gave birth to her only son Ian in 1996 and married Alexander Sr a year later. Ian followed in his father’s career and was reportedly an artist and a DJ.

What is known about Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr, and how did he die?

While the cause of Ian’s death was not mentioned in King’s statement to PEOPLE, the publication claimed that the 26-year-old’s death was due to suicide.

As per his interview with Flaunt, Ian started to DJ when he was in the eighth grade. He also worked as a celebrity chef in Los Angeles. During his interview with the publication, Ian revealed that he was not pressured to foray into acting after his mother, Regina King. However, the Los Angeles native stated that he attended a performing arts school for a while.

Ian Alexander Jr was also known as the artist Desduné and was reportedly involved with the upcoming Breaking Sound musical event with budding artists, which is expected to be held on January 28 in Los Angeles.

He was one of the featured artists in the event. In 2021, Ian released his debut single, Work It Out. The late artist was also expected to release his EP titled Clementine, which will now remain unreleased.

In Regina King’s 2020 film, One Night in Miami, Ian Alexander Jr had a cameo under his mother’s direction. He was also associated with a 2016 TV short, The Snowy Day, along with his mother. Ian had a strong bond with his mother, as evidenced by their matching tattoo, which read “Unconditional Love” in Aramaic.

He has also accompanied his mother to several award shows, including the 2019 Golden Globe awards, where King won the 'Best Supporting Actress' for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Last year on King’s birthday, Ian celebrated his mother. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”

Ian further said that he was grateful for his mother’s unconditional support and love.

