Where to buy Adidas TERREX footwear and apparel collection: Release date, price and more about the line

Adidas TERREX recently introduced its new Agravic Flow 2 footwear and apparel collection.

The Adidas TERREX collection is available on the brand’s official website. The items will cost you between $25 and $160.

The official description of the collection reads:

“Abby Hall's path has never been a straight line. She dared to take the longer way. She keeps showing up and pushing herself on every trail. Today, she trusts the TERREX Agravic Flow 2 on her never-ending quest for her next summit. Lace up and follow her lead.”

Adidas TERREX collection is equipped with speed and stability

The Agravic Flow 2 from Adidas TERREX is an athlete-tested line of trail running shoes.

It incorporates crucial design ideas from TERREX racer Abby Hall, who has raced across the globe in the last five years. She secured second place at both the 2022 Transgrancanaria Ultramarathon and the 2021 CCC-UTMB.

The permeable mesh for enhanced air circulation as well as the uppers of these runners are built in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. This is in line with the brand's goal to help eradicate plastic waste.

Abby Hall opened up about the collection, saying;

“When I train, I focus on effort and duration over pace and distance. I love the Agravic Flow 2 for its versatility. It has the light and comfortable fit of a road shoe, but with a sturdy build so I can feel confident running technical trails and ever-changing terrain.”

The Agravic Pro Windweave jacket, Agravic Pro top, Agravic shorts, and TERREX cap are among the repurposed clothing items that were released with the shoes on May 16.

What items are offered under this collection?

1) The Agravic Flow 2 features an EVA foam Lightstrike midsole for smooth flow over any course. The label’s pro-moderator engineering keeps feet steady and protected even on difficult terrain.

A gripping Continental rubber outsole with strong ridges and a mudguard to combat the elements gives runners ultimate control. Abrasion-resistant welding and water-shedding straps keep feet safe on even the most grueling treks. Each pair costs $130.

2) The $160 Agravic Pro Windweave jacket is wind and waterproof, packable, and has 360-degree illuminations for increased visibility.

3) The Agravic Pro top will set you back $60. It's made of 100% upcycled polyester mesh and has HEAT.RDY thermal management technology.

4) The Agravic short is constructed with sweat-wicking AEROREADY capabilities and highly repurposed components developed in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. Each one will cost you at least $60.

5) The $25 Adidas TERREX Cap displays fabric created from Primegreen, a blend of recycled content.

For a closer look at the collection, visit the official Adidas website.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh