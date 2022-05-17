Zara X Rhude: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Zara strives to encourage innovative fashion labels, and it has recently collaborated with Rhude’s creator Rhuigi Villasenor, after Good American and ADERERROR.

According to a press release, their collection "RHU" — short for "Redesigning Human Uniform" — breaks boundaries in menswear by merging sporty, luxe, and streetwear.

The Zara X Rhude’s wide assortment of clothing items is easily accessible through the e-commerce stores of the famous high street brand and a few offline retailers. You can take a closer peek at their complete lineup and RHU campaign by visiting their websites. Offering 57 unique styles, the collection ranges from $17.90 to $249.

Zara X Rhude latest lineup tried to break boundaries between streetwear and sportswear

Besides emphasizing performance as the most crucial component of sportswear, Villasenor took cues fpr the latest release from the Ivy League, mixing Americana aesthetics into denim items, varsity jackets, crewnecks, track shorts, and more.

Talking about the idea behind joining hands with Zara and their new collection, Villasenor said,

“The successor of athleisure is going to be a style of dressing where all the existing genres are broken down and mixed to shape something much more eclectically individual. This ‘RHU’ collection is my expression of that — of open-source, democratic sportswear.”

He continued:

“‘Redesigning Human Uniform’ is about evolving towards a new inclusive expression of sportswear that’s inspired by spirit and is accessible to all. And I can’t think of a better company to have partnered with in building this project than Zara.”

The assortment offers 57 styles, including jackets, polo t-shirts, crewneck long-sleeved t-shirts, track pants, cropped jeans, poplin shirts, socks, neck sweaters, technical shirts, shorts, windbreaker jackets, short-sleeved shirts, and logo t-shirts.

The collab launched sunglasses, fabric shoes, multicolored runners, bowling bags, backpacks, bucket hats, and more to accessorize the outfits.

Bold abstract designs on short-sleeved tees and trousers and "RHU"-branded tracksuits and t-shirts- are the highlights of the apparel line.

In total, the team created six shoe models, comprising tech-inspired trainers and white slip-on.

What are the items offered under their partnership?

ItGIRL @AaliyahJay twitter.com/streetfashion0… Outlander Magazine @StreetFashion01 RHUIGI x ZARA “Redesigning Human Uniform” Collection!🖤 RHUIGI x ZARA “Redesigning Human Uniform” Collection!🖤 https://t.co/cCnL0ABTUB The founder of the brand Rhude has a collection with Zara 🤯🤩 Zara is really stepping it up and giving very HF, even though they always have without collabs. The founder of the brand Rhude has a collection with Zara 🤯🤩 Zara is really stepping it up and giving very HF, even though they always have without collabs. 🔥 twitter.com/streetfashion0…

1) Solid logo t-shirts are priced at $39.90. These tops have been introduced in two colorways: black and white.

2) Printed polo t-shirts cost from $49.90 to $119. These vivid polos adorn a colossal RHU branding on the front.

3) Color-blocked track shorts and pants range from $45.90 to $49.90.

4) Casual fit joggers are available for $69.90.

5) Three different styles of jeans, namely baggy, slim fit, and cropped, are also included in the lineup. Each pair of jeans are marked at $59.90.

6) Shirts comprise of abstract print short-sleeves, long-sleeved poplins, and technical shirt. They vary from $49.90 to $69.90.

7) The most luxurious item is the black leather bomber jacket that retails for $249. On the other hand, the mock sweater can be bought for $119.

8) Bucket hats are available for $35.90, whereas the sunglasses are marked at $89.90.

9) Footwear styles comprise fabric sneakers and runner shoes released in distinct colorways. These pairs range between $49.90 to $89.90.

10) The bowling bag, backpack, and nylon hip bag vary from $59.90 to $99.90.

Try out these limited-run Zara X Rhude pieces if you're looking to revamp your workout or casual wear wardrobe.

Edited by Sayati Das