Goodfellas new collection: Everything to know about Kith's apparel line

The New York-based retail store Kith recently finalized a partnership with Martin Scorsese's famous 1990 gangster movie Goodfellas. The movie is a classic, featuring prominent actors such as Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci. This exciting collaboration has created an exclusive apparel collection as a tribute to the mafia flick.

The Kith x Goodfellas lineup, which dropped on Monday, May 9, is currently available for purchase via the e-commerce website of Kith as well as the label’s retail stores worldwide. The themed assortment starts at $65 and goes up to $165.

Kith recently unveiled its latest collaborative work via its Instagram account, whose caption stated,

"Goodfellas is not only one of my favorite movies ever, but it’s also one of the greatest movies in history.”

It also mentioned,

“It’s an all-time classic and has been a staple in my life since the first time I saw it. Being able to work on collections centered around the things that shaped me growing up is the basis of what the Kith brand is built on. I look forward to sharing this moment with you."

Kith x Goodfellas collection is a tribute to three decades of mafia movie

Kith's new collection pays homage to the 1990 gangster film by employing a neutral color scheme, with many pieces incorporating moments from the critically lauded flick.

The collection offers a wide variety of items, including sundry vintage-style t-shirts, two cotton-fleece hoodies, long-sleeve tees, and snapback hats, among other designs. The outfits combine memorable sequences from the film with Kith's love for shirts with basic graphics.

Items offered under the collection

1) Funny How vintage tee is an everyday essential priced at $70.

2) Goodfellas Cap, which is embellished with the brands’ co-branding, is priced at $65 each. The snapback hats are made in two colors, white and black.

3) Cotton black hoodies retail for $165 apiece. These solid black outerwear are washed for a vintage feel.

4) The Henry Hill vintage t-shirts, emblazoned with the graphic images handpicked from the flick, are priced at $70

5) The limited-edition One Favor vintage tee is priced at $70. The white-colored tees are embellished with large-sized graphics.

6) The $70 Tommy vintage crewneck tee is fashioned with 230 GSM cotton.

7) Monologue vintage long-sleeved tees are priced at $75. The jerseys adorn the movie’s iconography.

All diehard fans of the movie must get their hands on the limited edition range before it stocks out.

Edited by Sayati Das