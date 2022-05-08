Taylor Swift merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more about the surprise collection launch

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the Taylor Nation’s Twitter handle shared the beaming news of Taylor Swift’s merchandise launch. The singer's brand new range of clothing, accessories, and trinkets is based on two of her previous albums, 1989 from 2014 and Speak Now 2010.

Taylor Swift’s nostalgic merch line is now available at store.taylorswift.com. Those missing her for a long time can visit her online store and select their favorite goods from the large selection offered. The Old Taylor assortment includes goods ranging in price from $8 to $75. The prices won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

Below is the announcement for The Old Taylor collection from Taylor Nation:

“We could go on and on, on and on about how excited we are for #ThisLoveTaylorsVersion,”

They added,

“This Love. But instead, we’ll just drop The Old Taylor Collection. Available now while supplies last.”

Taylor Swift unveiled her awe-inspiring The Old Taylor collection

After hurting fans by skipping the 2022 Met Gala, the Blank Space singer made up by presenting a commemorative collection for her diehards.

The Swift cult has been eagerly awaiting the re-release of several of her chart-topping albums, including Reputation, 1989, and Speak Now, as part of her "Taylor's Version" project. Under this project, the singer has already mesmerized her fans with the beautiful re-release of her two albums, Fearless and Red.

Taylor Swift collection pieces (Image via Taylor Swift stores)

With the recent merch release, it has been anticipated that Taylor's long-awaited albums will not be recreated. Don't be discouraged, though, because she has included lots of products other than apparel in the new collection to cater to her audience.

Sweatshirts, tees, hoodies, necklaces, blankets, pillows, phone skins, lithos, notebook sets, keychains, hair ties, sunglasses, bandanas, guitar picks, and snapback caps are all part of her collection.

Further details about the commemorative collection

The blue and gray crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies retail for $60 and $70 each. Followed by white and gray printed tees priced at $30 each. The clothing items are created in various sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL. The 1989 and Speak Now embossed caps are marked at $35.

You can watch Taylor's breathtaking music videos while sitting with the themed blanket ($75) and pillow ($45) sets, both reasonably priced.

Furthermore, the Speak Now glittery purple phone skin is also included for $8. The skins are created for iPhone 12 and 13.

Dainty necklaces adorned with 1989 Seagulls and Speak Now letterings are also introduced for $30 apiece. Moreover, the chic pastel blue sunglasses retail for $15. Lastly, petite keychains and guitar pick sets have been added to the lineup for $10.

Edited by Srijan Sen