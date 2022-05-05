Balenciaga x Acid Arab collection: Where to buy, price and more about the fun collab

Balenciaga recently unveiled its latest apparel lineup made in collaboration with music collective Acid Arab.

The exclusive collection is currently available for purchase from the fashion label’s e-commerce website. The prices range from a whopping $795 to $1,250.

Those interested in learning more about the collection may visit Balenciaga's website.

Balenciaga x Acid Arab's four-piece apparel collection

This collaboration has given birth to an exotic and vibrant gender-neutral collection, with all of the items being neon green in color. The collection offers an assortment of oversized zip-up hoodies, sweatpants, long-sleeved t-shirts, and sweatshirts.

Fashioned with 100% cotton, all the items are adorned with the black-toned prints of Acid Arab lettering in Roman and Arabic. In keeping with contemporary fashion, the Portugal-made collection has a worn-out effect.

A playlist compiled by Acid Arab is also included as part of this collaboration. The mission of the Parisian music collective is to create spaces for Arab culture in mainstream electronic music. This personal selection of tunes embodies that mission.

Items offered under the collection

Listed below are all the items featured in the collection:

1) The fluo green zip-up hoodie is made of medium fleece. It has an oversized fit that provides the appearance of drooping shoulders. The hood is designed without drawstrings, and two practical pockets are added to the front. Acid Arab Merch artwork is printed on the chest, sleeves, and back. The hoodies cost $1,250 each.

2) The collab's sweatshirt is also made of medium fleece. The regular fit sweatshirt has a crewneck and is decorated on the chest, long sleeves, and back with similar lettering to the hoodie. The price of this sweatshirt is $995.

3) A long-sleeved t-shirt is also included for $795 as part of the Acid Arab merchandise. The inside-out look and exposed stitching add appeal to the outsized vintage jersey. The artwork on these crewnecks is identical to that on the Acid Arab outerwear.

4) The $895 genderless sweatpants are fashioned with elastic on the waistbands as well as around the ankles. Three pockets are included in these comfortable cotton pants for added convenience.

Other 2022 collaborations of Balenciaga

Earlier this year, Balenciaga teamed up with Crocs and launched a variety of footwear pieces, including HardCrocs sandals, Crocs Pool, and The Madame Clog heels. All the items made their global release on different dates.

The eccentric Madame clog heels, which had a stiletto bond to them, cost $625, while the Pool-style flowery print crocs fetched $565.

The all-black HardCrocs sandals with chunky soles were sold for $950. These tough-looking foam clogs were embellished with jibbitz bolts all over.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh