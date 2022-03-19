Balenciaga x Crocs Pool: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the slide sandals

The Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration seems to promise a new style that pairs the comfort of Crocs with the style and aesthetics of Balenciaga.

The designer label and the footwear brand are collaborating for a pool-style footwear collection with a sandal-like slide clog coming in different colorways including black, white, green, yellow, and pink.

A series of photos from the upcoming Balenciaga x Crocs pool collection have been shared by the creative director of the label, Demna Gvasalia, in an Instagram post on March 14, 2022.

More about the Balenciaga x Crocs pool collection

The beloved label Balenciaga decided to give Crocs a summer-y makeover for their upcoming collaboration Balenciaga x Crocs.

The Balenciaga x Crocs Pool collaboration takes on the classic Bae Clog footwear silhouette and turns it into a slide sandal, with an added detail of a rounded platform sole in rubber.

The style is open-toed and backless with a mule-like, vented upper and a Balenciaga branding logo stamped on the lateral. The pool Crocs version by Balenciaga can be availed in different colorways, including solid colors, such as solid black, green, white, pink, and yellow, and in print, tullips and flower colorways.

The collection is priced at $565 USD in any color in sizes ranging from 35 to 42 FR sizes and 1 to 9 UK sizes. The new Crocs pool collection can be availed on the official website of the fashion house, balenciaga.com, and in-store.

More from Balenciaga x Crocs

The two brands have sent waves with every collaboration they have done together. The two powerhouses first collaborated in 2017, when the creative director of the label, Demna Gvasalia, sent on its runway for the Summer Spring 2018 collection models wearing sky-high platform crocs at Paris Fashion week.

Outlander Magazine @StreetFashion01 These Balenciaga x CROCS have sold out on Just the Pre-Order These Balenciaga x CROCS have sold out on Just the Pre-Order😳 https://t.co/ctcvCVAGm0

The first collection by the power duo was called "Foam" and achieved something which no one had thought of before- a collaboration between luxury and comfort. The clogs were adorned with Jibbitz Charms and 10 cm chunky heels in pink, yellow and metallic colorways.

The brand recently collaborated again for its in-house Spring 2022 runway show in June 2021. It created a stir among fans with Balenciaga croc heels for being called an "impractical" footwear and "pisstake" on the part of the label.

The "Madame heels" had a stilletto attached to the classic clog style and was sold for a price of $625. There was also the release of crocs boots for $695 in the same collection.

The duo once again collaborated for another iteration called "hardcrocs" sandals, which were originally seen in October 2021 at the feet of Elliot Page during Paris Fashion Week red carpe. They are currently being sold on the site for $950.

Edited by Gunjan