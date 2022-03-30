How to buy Balenciaga Runner Sculpture 20-unit limited edition drop? Price and more explored

After taking over the wardrobes of its junkies, Balenciaga is now ready to invade their houses with its state-of-the-art Runner Sculptures. The unrivaled home decor pieces are inspired by the luxury label’s iconic bestseller Runner Triple S sneakers.

Demna Gvasalia’s out-of-the-box creativity and concepts have been winning hearts since 2015. In line with this, Balenciaga’s creative director came out with an avant-garde shoe sculpture, which is the epitome of craftsmanship.

The luxury fashion house recently inaugurated its new London flagship store. Both the building, as well as the interior design of the entire store, draws inspiration from the brand’s Raw Architecture concept. The newest store is located on the well-known New Bond Street.

Balenciaga’s Runner sculpture is a hand-carved masterpiece

Hand-crafted with laudable precision, the sneaker artifact is made with ceramic. Demna’s head turning masterpiece is limited to only 20 units, thereby making it more exclusive and rare. The grade-A ceramic mantelpiece can be heavy on Balenciaga’s fan’s pockets as each piece will retail for humongous $7,290.

The capped units of the Runner sculptures are released on the label’s official website and in some of its flagship stores situated in Beijing, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Shanghai, Dubai, Hong Kong, Monaco, and Tokyo.

Glazed with white porcelain, the handcrafted artifact will be an exemplary token for the label's aficionado.

With its latest centerpiece, the brand aims to celebrate its much-admired Runner shoes. Last year, three brand-new colorways for the Runner shoes were introduced by the label.

With a weight of 1.4kg, the sculpture is built with a 42 US size, just like the original sneakers. The Swiss-made pieces are molded, baked, and varnished by a craftsperson who is acquainted with the ancient Italian maiolica glazing techniques.

Runner shoes are Demna's creation

The three quirky colorways of highly-demanded sneakers were released last year. Made in Black, White, and Burgundy/Gray colorways, the shoes are motivated by the 1990s and 2000s running kicks. The heavy-duty sneakers were emblazoned with the label’s branding on the tongue tags. The upper body of the shoe was covered with meshwork and the pair was fitted with a chunky combination of midsole and outer sole.

All the pieces manufactured by the brand are like a collector’s item. Just like the latest artifact, the label limited the number of Runner Triple S shoes to only 650 that were introduced in July last year. Each pair of the limited edition kicks were sold for $1,095.

Edited by Sabika