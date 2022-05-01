Ranking 5 best Crocs collabs in 2022

Crocs turns 20 this year, celebrating two decades of success in the fashion industry. The bulky footwear that became a fashion statement for Y2K has outgrown its medical footwear roots and evolved into a cultural fashion icon over time.

Whether you like or loathe Crocs, they are unavoidable. They had the appearance of an advanced life force, probably because they are believed to be one of the most foot-friendly clogs, which became the secret behind their success.

Since its inception, Crocs' unique clogs, made of injection-molded EVA foam, have been winning hearts. Balenciaga, Staple, Karol G, and Post Malone are just a few of the high-fashion retailers and musicians with whom the foam clogs genius has partnered over the years.

After learning all this information about Crocs, let's take a look at some of its most recent 2022 collaborations.

The best 2022 collaborations of Crocs, including Staple and Karol G

1) Crocs x Balenciaga

Every engagement the two brands have done together has gained notoriety. The two fashion moguls first joined forces in 2017, when Demna Gvasalia, the label's creative director, debuted their sky-high platform crocs for the Summer Spring 2018 collection.

Over time, the brands have shown the world how to combine luxury and comfort. HardCrocs sandals, Madame Clog heels, and Pool-style Crocs are among several collab debuts that the two labels released in 2022. The characteristic Crocs Jibbitz was featured on all the footwear styles.

The "Madame heels," which had a stiletto connected to the conventional clog design, were sold for $625, while the chunky flowery Crocs Pool cost $565.

The most sturdy of them all is the Balenciaga HardCrocs sandal. Fashioned with hefty black soles, the footwear was adorned with bolt-like Jibbitz all over. These sandals were sold for $950.

2) Crocs x Staple

Earlier this month, the clogs maker collaborated with Jeff Staple's eponymous fashion label. The dynamic duo ornamented the crocs with the largest pigeon talon Jibbitz.

These convenient embellishments are simple because they can be detached or positioned over footwear whenever needed.

Staples' clogs had a white and gray-tinted backdrop with colossal pink pigeon talons on top and were entirely devoted to New York. The pigeon-approved Crocs were released on April 7 and sold for $70.

3) Crocs x General Mills

Crocs recently partnered with General Mills to design their 'Rise N' Style' assortment. The Crocs x General Mills collection paid homage to the food company's in-demand morning cereals.

The two created a pack of four distinct foam clogs, all of which were dedicated to a different cereal, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Shaded with hints of brown and white, the style was emblazoned with several Jibbitz charms. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo, Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits with expressive faces, and even a 3-D bowl of cereal were used for ornamentation.

The complete range varies from $45 to $70, and it is currently available for purchase via Champ Sports, Eastbay, Foot Locker, and Foot Locker Kids' official e-commerce sites.

4) Lisa Frank x Crocs

The Lisa Frank x Crocs foam clogs are probably the most lively and playful ones on the list. The two labels teamed up in March this year.

The vivid sandals were adorned with rainbow-colored Jibbitz, perfectly placed over the heart-filled backdrop.

As a delight for the summer season, Lisa Frank designed “Love” and “Groovy” decorations for the clogs. These Lisa Frank pairs of clogs were introduced for just $59.99, which was quite pocket-friendly for their fans.

5) Crocs x Karol G

The Karol G x Crocs collaboration mesmerized admirers of both labels alike. The two distinct silhouettes, namely Karol G Crocs Classic Clog and Karol G Mega Crush Clog, were set to celebrate the Colombian songstress' 31st birthday.

Influenced by the singer's brazen confidence and amusing flair, the launches took emerging trends to new heights.

The collab's clogs featured bold red colors and cool prints, along with sheer textures, nodding to Karol's signature style. Moreover, the metal hearts were clipped to the pivoting heel strap. Each pair was sold for $70 plus taxes.

