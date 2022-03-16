Lisa Frank x Crocs clogs: Where to buy, price, release date, and more 

The Lisa Frank x Crocs collaboration has created a whimsical and playful design just in time for the summer season. On March 15, the latter announced the release of a pair of Lisa Frank x Crocs clogs.

Lisa Frank is one of the nostalgic brands that made colorful and bright designs that everyone wanted to own. It is slowly making its comeback by dropping clothing items, an entire Frank-themed apartment, and now a collab with Crocs.

The two previously dropped a five-pack of jibbitz charms on November 29, 2021, and have now dropped a pair of clogs under the collaboration. Crocs shared a picture on its social media announcing the upcoming release:

More about Lisa Frank x Crocs collaboration

The two popular brands have teamed up to create a design for a footwear collection. These Crocs, however, will be available in limited quantities, and not everyone will be able to grab a pair.

The website reads that the pair of crocs cannot be purchased directly, and customers have to "Enter For A Chance to Purchase the Lisa Frank x Crocs Adult Clog."

Entries for the customers will be taken from March 15, 12 pm ET to March 17, 12 pm ET.

Once the shopper has filled out the details, including their name, email address, home address, and payment information, they will be notified of the status of their win within 12 hours via email.

EQL sponsored the draw to ensure a fair drawing for every customer. A prospective buyer needs to create or log into their EQL account before filling out their information.

These Lisa Frank x Crocs pairs of clogs will be available for $59.99, and if someone wins the draw, their card will be charged with the same at the time.

According to the Head of Brand at Lisa Frank, Forrest Green, the collab between the two companies was thrilling and exciting. In a press release, Green made a statement expressing the excitement:

"We are thrilled to unite Lisa Frank's signature aesthetic with the iconic silhouette and comfort of Crocs. Individuality and self-expression live at the core of both of our brands, and this limited-edition collection allows fans to take a bold step into spring in a vibrant and colorful way."

For moms who have previously been fans of Lisa Frank, they can obtain a pair of these clogs for their kids for $49.99 here, without the drawing or bidding.

