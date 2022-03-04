"Creativity is dead": Heliot Emil X Scry 3D-printed shoes leave the internet baffled

Luxury brand Heliot Emil is collaborating with futuristic brand SCRY for their Autumn Winter 2022 collection. The two brands have partnered to launch a footwear collection which is an entirely 3D printed line.

The collaboration has used 3D technology to form three different silhouettes of footwear: boots, heels and clogs. The whole collection is in an all-black colorway. One netizen, @bee3303, commented,

"Creativity is dead"

Addressing the issue of similar designs in the market, fans commented about creativity being lost and nothing fresh coming forward.

Fans reaction to the Heliot Emil X SCRY footwear collection

Fans reaction to the Heliot Emil x SCRY 3D printed boots, clogs and heels (Image via Sportskeeda)

The chunky aesthetics of the footwear line are quite similar to those of brands like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga. The difference, however, lies in the manufacturing process of the shoes.

Fans seem unsatisfied with the shoe design and want to see something new coming out of the dynamic duo of Heliot Emil and SCRY. A few fans also pointed out how uncomfortable the shoes look and how difficult it must be to wear the shoes while doing minimal tasks like driving or even walking.

Some fans, however, loved the innovative technology behind the shoes, and wanted to buy these pairs for themselves.

Positive reactions by fans for the 3D footwear (Image via Sportskeeda)

marton margiela @givesomeflowers these heliot emil x scry boots are so sick and they’re 3D printed!! these heliot emil x scry boots are so sick and they’re 3D printed!! https://t.co/iJ4XYcXLHB

The innovation behind the footwear line is unique and the shoes are made of flexible material. The technology can also help eliminate waste in the manufacturing process of the shoes. This kind of sustainable process of creation is new to the fashion world, which has for long been critiqued for it's negative environmental impact.

More about the footwear collection

SCRY is a futuristic brand that uses cutting edge technology. With the Heliot Emil line, they have used artificial intelligence technology to form a wireframe solution, which makes it possible to use 3D printing. The use of this technology to manufacture shoes is the first of its kind.

Julius Juul, Creative director of Heliot Emil, commented upon the collaboration with SCRY saying,

“Working with Olivia and Zixiong from SCRY has been an absolute pleasure, I absolutely love when you meet people who are so talented and passionate about innovation who also share my thoughts on aesthetics. The technology behind these boots is so extensive it is really something you have to see to believe it. I am so excited to release this collaboration and give people a chance to see the amazing work we did with SCRY’,” said Julius.

alejandra @wrkhs heliot emil x scry 3d printed shoes heliot emil x scry 3d printed shoes https://t.co/0zbzxfSBGG

Edited by Gunjan