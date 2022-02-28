"Those shoes must be the worst": Fans take notice of Bottega Veneta models walking differently

Fashion house Bottega Veneta sent down models on the runway for Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, 26 February 2022, at 2 PM EST.

The Fall Winter 2022 ready-to-wear was a debut collection by the latest Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy, who was appointed in November 2021. Before the collection was showcased on the show, Blazy spoke in an interview with Business of Fashion where he talked about his concerns regarding the collection.

"Style over screaming image. I wonder if people are going to expect me to show masks and a monster silhouette. You know, I’m also interested in just making a great pair of trousers. Can you move in them? Do they feel comfortable? Do they look good? Do you have a sense of allure and style in them? Seduction is an important word in the collection,” said Blazy

However, fans noticed that a pair of trousers isn't the main concern when it comes to comfort.

"Those shoes must be the worst," commented @sexifeet

Fans pointed out that the models walking down the runway found it difficult to stride because of the uncomfortable shoes.

Fans were quick to note that the models at Milan Fashion Week weren't walking comfortably, and that their strides weren't looking good. While some were concerned about the models and how their feet must be hurting, others talked about how brave they were to model walking down the runway in these "uncomfortable shoes."

While some fans concentrated upon the shoes and models walking, others concentrated upon the clothes and found "love" in them.

More about the Bottega Veneta 2022 Fall Winter collection

The brand wanted to bring back the motioned silhouettes in their 2022 Fall Winter ready-to-wear collection. It focused upon the apparel, which made a constant change, and were ready to move around.

The cropped flares were asymmetrical, with the flares being longer in the front and smaller in the back. This created an illusion of speed and fast motion, while the caban coats also had the same effect. Asymmetric drop waist dresses were also part of the collection.

The knitwear was eclectic and the tailoring on the suits was done with precision. The patchwork sweaters were shruken with a hand-made charm. Since Bottega Veneta was originally a bag company, Blazy put special attention upon the bag collection.

One of the bags, Kalimero, was woven without seams in a single piece of fabric. The thigh-high boots were also made without any seams in one piece.

