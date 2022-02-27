“Obsessed”: GCDS fang heels win the internet

GCDS just had its runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 24. The clothing line looked inspired, but what caught the attention of most fans was the shoe collection of the label.

In the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the label brought out the concept of "fang" heels that caught the attention of the audience, so much so that they have become obsessed with the style and look forward to the shoes being available online.

Fans reaction to GCDS fang heels

Fans reaction to the fang heels (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were particularly excited about the label's footwear collection this year. It reimagined a small element of the heels and made it into fangs, which created the illusion of vampire teeth.

As for the creativity of the label, fans were very impressed and wanted these fang heels for themselves. One fan:

"Want a pair of these vamp boots sooo bad."

The label created these fang heels with an edgy, cute, vibe, and what interested fans was the tooth-like shape, which gives the illusion of biting. Many fans commented on the shoes by talking about the bite-like effect. One user said:

"If my next boots doesn't try bite you I don't want them."

Another fan commented about the shoes, which could help tackle enemies:

"Here for the fang shoes. Imagine heel kicking your enemies and your shoes take a bite out of them."

Fans' reactions weren't limited to the girls wanting the heels to complete the brattzy vibes, with a few guys also joining in the love for the heels.

Kim’s cream demon @SimpleBrownGuy I want her to step on me in those GCDS heels I want her to step on me in those GCDS heels

The red leather thigh-high boots became the most highlighted footwear for the show and fans. The pink fang detailing on the boots gave a cute vibe to the horror detailing of the fang heels, making it a typical bratz shoe.

More about the GCDS Milan Fashion Week show

At the Milan Fashion Week show for the label, we also spotted the Euphoria actress, Chloe Cherry. She is one of the breakout stars in Euphoria Season 2. The 24-year-old actress walked the runway in a little black dress (LBD), but in a high-fashion way.

The dress had a deep neck and square neckline, which showcased her bare breasts, with just the GCDS logo on a bejeweled cup. The star carried a mini black purse and completed her look with golden fang heels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer