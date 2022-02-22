Bottega Veneta Puddle Slingback Sandal: Where to buy, price, and more about the sandal with warm shearling

Bottega Veneta's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, recently launched a modified version of the brand's Puddle Slingback Sandals.

The Italian luxury fashion house has treated its fans to a new take on the iconic Puddle silhouette with a slingback strap. The latest pieces are recreated with a plush layer of shearling.

The footwear was originally created by the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee. In November last year, however, the fashion label announced the joining of its new creative director, Matthieu Blazy.

The new creative director holds experience working with big labels including Raf Simons, Maison Martin Margiela, Celine, and Calvin Klein.

Explore more about Bottega Veneta's Puddle Slingback cozy shearling sandals

Priced at $842 USD, the upgraded slingback sandals are a perfect go-to loungewear fit for winters. The pieces are available for purchase at Bottega Veneta’s official web store.

Besides offering a new winter-ready look, the shearling-equipped sandals serve extra warmth and comfort.

The pairs are introduced in two colorways - sea salt and black. The biodegradable sandals are made with 70% Lambskin and 30% Rubber. The one-piece molded shoe is textured like a cushy, soft marshmallow.

Greater emphasis has been laid on the smooth lines and curves of the sandals.

The topline of the piece draws inspiration from loafers, along with a warm lining of shearling. The elegant rubber shoe possesses a slingback strap and the synthetic upper body of the shoe is complimented with a leather-lined synthetic sole.

The footwear flaunts a rubber slingback with a cut-out, which acts like a strap that secures the pair to the foot.

In other news, the fashion label recently launched its quilted roller skates in four colorways: Grass, Cobalt, Sea Salt, and Peachy. Initially, the roller skates were exhibited as part of Bottega Veneta's Fall Winter 2021 collection. Each pair of the sporty gear was priced at $2,100 USD. The luxury roller skates are accessible via the fashion label's official web store.

Edited by Sabika