Bottega Veneta Roller Skates: Where to buy, price, and more about quilted shoes launched in four shades

Bottega Veneta launched its quilted roller skates in four colorways. The growing popularity of roller skating is believed to be the reason behind the brand’s latest releases.

The pair was initially exhibited as part of Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2021 collection. The skate shoe design is derived from another pair, which was unveiled by the brand last year with its FW21 collection.

Apart from wheels, both pairs are identical, as they are drawn from the same tonal terry cloth lining and laces, along with a webbing heel tab.

All about Bottega Veneta roller skates, price and more

Priced at $2,100, the roller skates are produced in four distinctive colorways. The two dark shades include “Grass” and “Cobalt”, while the other two soft shades offer “Sea Salt” and “Peachy” colorways.

Those interested can take a closer look at the roller skates, as the pair is available for purchase on Bottega Veneta’s official web store.

The upper portion of the luxe quilted roller skates is made of premium lambskin leather. The gum-rubber sole unit is used for the base of the skates. Further, the toe stopper and tonal wheels are fitted underneath the sole on a metal plate track.

The Italian-made shoes are lined with spongy fabric as defined by the label. However, it appears to resemble a cozy terry cloth. The leather roller skate shoes are finished with 6 cm high heels.

Following Bottega’s style, no branding is present on the outside. Instead, the label relied on exquisite colors and premium materials, which will itself be the symbol of BV. Rounding out the pair of roller skates are the leather insoles, where branding does appear.

Overall, the roller skates look pretty appealing, which might make one fall in love with the sport.

What else is happening with Bottega Veneta?

In other news, the brand launched a pair of waterproof Rubber Flash Clogs a few weeks ago. The pair was priced at $506.

The Italian fashion label was also in the news as it laid out its enormous digital screen along a section of the Great Wall of China as part of Chinese Lunar Year celebrations. The screen displayed Happy New Year in Mandarin characters, alongside the brand’s name in English.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar