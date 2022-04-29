Crocs X General Mills collab: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details about the cereal-inspired shoe collection

Crocs is collaborating with General Mills for the 'Rise N' Style' collection to celebrate their beloved breakfast cereals. The collaboration consists of four pairs, each celebrating a different cereal. The collection will pay tribute to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Honey Nut Cheerios.

The first drop from the 'Rise N' Style' collection was the Cinnamon Toast Crunch-inspired all-terrain clogs. They were released on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, on Foot Locker, Champ Sports, Eastbay and a few more selected retailers.

More about the newly launched Crocs x General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch clogs

Crocs x General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch clogs ( Image via Foot Locker/ Crocs)

Many people love to start their day on a sweet note with a delicious bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Now, it will be possible to carry over the cinnamon toast crunch charm onto one's footwear for the day. The Crocs x General Mills collection just dropped the first shoe from their collection which is solely dedicated to this cereal.

Celebrating this heavenly confluence of cinnamon and sugar, the newly launched Classic All-Terrain clogs inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch comes in a brown and white colorway.

The brown-and-white marble pattern is reminiscent of the color palette of the cereal and instantly evokes the flavor. The clogs are further accompanied by a handful of Jibbitz charms, which include the Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo, Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces with expressive faces and a 3-D bowl of cereal.

Featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch's iconic logo in red, blue, green, and purple upon the checked heel strap, the shoes look fun and vibrant despite the neutral colorway.

The pair is available in both child and adult sizes at Footlocker. You can also purchase them online via the official e-commerce sites of Champ Sports, Eastbay, Foot Locker, and Foot Locker Kids in a price range of $45 to $70.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety



The Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Crocs All-Terrain Clog is available now General Mills and @Crocs unveil four-piece “Rise N’ Style” collection 🥣The Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Crocs All-Terrain Clog is available now bit.ly/3MC8Pfb General Mills and @Crocs unveil four-piece “Rise N’ Style” collection 🥣The Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Crocs All-Terrain Clog is available now bit.ly/3MC8Pfb https://t.co/kxRjeG90ZQ

Pre-school and child sizes are marked at $55 in a chai/white cinnamon colorway. Adult sizes are priced at $65 in a brown/white colorway.

The second drop of the Rise N' Style collection is scheduled for July. The clogs inspired by Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs will hopefully release at the same time.

Based on pictures, the Trix style appears to feature a vibrant multi-colored marble print on the white base. It is accompanied by Trix-shaped charms and a Trix Rabbit-shaped charm.

Tamar Herman @TamarWrites Just got a press release for a collab between General Mills and Crocs, and now I'm waiting with dread to see what K-pop star wears them first Just got a press release for a collab between General Mills and Crocs, and now I'm waiting with dread to see what K-pop star wears them first https://t.co/7t8Cr99G2Q

The Honey Nut Cheerios clogs will feature white, orange, and rust marble patterns. They will be accompanied by buzz bee charms and Cheerio-shaped Jibbitz charms.

Lastly, the Cocoa Puffs inspired clogs will boast a white and brown marble pattern, mimicking chocolate mixing in milk. The clogs will be accompanied by Cocoa Puffs mascot Sonny the Cuckoo Bird Jibbitz Charms.

Just like the Cinnamon Toast Crunch iteration, all the July drops will feature a marble pattern inspired by the respective packaging of the cereals. An official release date hasn't been announced yet.

