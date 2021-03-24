Topanga memes trend online after fans discover she is married to Jensen Karp, aka the "Shrimp Cinnamon Toast Crunch" guy

Jensen Karp, aka "The Shrimp Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy," is married to Topanga Lawrence, and Twitter can't seem to get enough of it.

Danielle Fishel's evergreen character, "Topanga Lawrence," from the popular 90's sitcom "Boy Meets World," recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after scores of fans were left shocked to find out about her relationship with Karp.

Jensen Karp recently grabbed headlines across the globe with his series of tweets, in which he revealed that he had found a rather unusual item in his box of famous cereal brand "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" - Shrimp tails:

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

In the aftermath of this disturbing revelation, social media erupted, with scores of Twitter users calling out Cinnamon Toast Crunch over their crustacean mishap.

The company's replies to Jensen Karp only seemed to make things worse, as their attempts to hush up the situation ended up grossly backfiring:

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/YH1ZtBUXF0 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

However, what now seems to have caught the attention of the Twitterati are Kar['s follow up tweets, in which he revealed that his wife ended up finding a string of dental floss as well:

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

It turns out his wife is Danielle Fishel, best known for playing the role of Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World.

OK, this Cinnamon Toast Crunch/shrimp tails story is wild, but we’re burying the lede here...



DUDE’S MARRIED TO TOPANGA pic.twitter.com/Gc1YZZnCLt — Brian Stanley (@Perminisconious) March 24, 2021

THE DUDE THAT FOUND THE CINNAMON TOAST SHRIMP IS MARRIED TO TOPANGA????????? — Tony X (@soIoucity) March 24, 2021

Upon finding out this unexpected fact, hilarity soon ensued, with scores of Twitter users conjuring up a slew of hilarious memes.

Twitter reacts to Topanga Lawrence and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy being a couple

Danielle Fishel is a 39-year-old actress best known for playing the role of Topanga Lawrence, the female protagonist in Boy Meets World.

She eventually reprised her role in Disney's spin-off, titled "Girl Meets World," in 2017.

In 2018, she married American producer, comedian, and podcast host Jensen Karp, now a global sensation thanks to his recent Cinnamon Toast Crunch escapade.

Here are some of the funniest reactions online, as Twitter users responded to the pairing of Topanga Lawrence and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy:

finding out the cinnamon toast shrimp guy is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World is breaking me — abby govindan (@abbygov) March 24, 2021

I think I found out who put the shrimp in Topanga’s husband’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/LAYPxobdGh — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) March 24, 2021

Imagine saying “wow the shrimp cinnamon toast guy is married to Topanga” to any normal person — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) March 23, 2021

“Topanga it’s the perfect plan I trick a cereal company into paying us millions” pic.twitter.com/61VUSNUmUr — chris murphy (@dropchrismurphy) March 23, 2021

Me explaining the Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Topanga saga to my dad 🦐: pic.twitter.com/xNOnWOEZvS — Union-made DSA Flag🌹 (@CranesNoSkyhook) March 24, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy is married to Topanga and that completes 2021 bingo for me. — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 24, 2021

150% chance that Sean put the shrimp in Topanga’s husbands Cinnamon Toast Crunch pic.twitter.com/pCUEMZPPe4 — Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) March 24, 2021

if you’re lucky enough to marry topanga, eat the sugar-coated shrimp tails and thank god for the nourishment — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) March 24, 2021

Topanga Lawrence > Cinnamon Toast Crunch



I said it. pic.twitter.com/SaymlLRKQG — Mychal (@mychal3ts) March 24, 2021

🎶 it was topanga all along. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9kGPf0od8k — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerelyivy) March 24, 2021

I can’t decide if I was more taken aback by the fact that you’re married to TOPANGA, or that both of your last names (Karp & Fishel) are also oddly seafood related......... pic.twitter.com/Uh9rr3Y9U7 — Emily Anne (@pottsem) March 24, 2021

shrimp fried cereal is married to TOPANGA???? pic.twitter.com/BXUnzUBPfs — lacey cencula (taylor’s version) (@dddrop_the_lace) March 24, 2021

every time I look the cinnamon toast shrimp story gets more mad-libs because now the guy is married to the actress who played topanga in boy meets world pic.twitter.com/MOEEpRs4Cj — fullmetal alchebitch (@socksyyy) March 24, 2021

Topanga is now trending because this fictional character is connected to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch saga #CinnamonToastShrimp pic.twitter.com/hRopjUpCM6 — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) March 24, 2021

How I feel after finally connecting all the dots/tweets to the General Mills-Cinnamon Toast Crunch-shrimp tails-Topanga saga. (wow there's a lot going on here) pic.twitter.com/1Z31q6vOgE — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) March 24, 2021

Upon seeing Twitter trend his wife's popular character, Jensen Karp came up with a hilarious response himself:

I have learned that my wife and I were not on your Bingo cards. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

From the looks of the reactions above, it seems like Topanga Lawrence has become one of the most unexpected trends of the year so far. All thanks to the recent Cinnamon Toast Crunch saga that continues to rage online.