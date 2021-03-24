Topanga memes trend online after fans discover she is married to Jensen Karp, aka the "Shrimp Cinnamon Toast Crunch" guy

Jensen Karp, aka "The Shrimp Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy," is married to Topanga Lawrence, and Twitter can't seem to get enough of it.
Danielle Fishel's evergreen character, "Topanga Lawrence," from the popular 90's sitcom "Boy Meets World," recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after scores of fans were left shocked to find out about her relationship with Karp.
Jensen Karp recently grabbed headlines across the globe with his series of tweets, in which he revealed that he had found a rather unusual item in his box of famous cereal brand "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" - Shrimp tails:
In the aftermath of this disturbing revelation, social media erupted, with scores of Twitter users calling out Cinnamon Toast Crunch over their crustacean mishap.
The company's replies to Jensen Karp only seemed to make things worse, as their attempts to hush up the situation ended up grossly backfiring:
However, what now seems to have caught the attention of the Twitterati are Kar['s follow up tweets, in which he revealed that his wife ended up finding a string of dental floss as well:
It turns out his wife is Danielle Fishel, best known for playing the role of Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World.
Upon finding out this unexpected fact, hilarity soon ensued, with scores of Twitter users conjuring up a slew of hilarious memes.
Twitter reacts to Topanga Lawrence and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy being a couple
Danielle Fishel is a 39-year-old actress best known for playing the role of Topanga Lawrence, the female protagonist in Boy Meets World.
She eventually reprised her role in Disney's spin-off, titled "Girl Meets World," in 2017.
In 2018, she married American producer, comedian, and podcast host Jensen Karp, now a global sensation thanks to his recent Cinnamon Toast Crunch escapade.
Here are some of the funniest reactions online, as Twitter users responded to the pairing of Topanga Lawrence and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy:
Upon seeing Twitter trend his wife's popular character, Jensen Karp came up with a hilarious response himself:
From the looks of the reactions above, it seems like Topanga Lawrence has become one of the most unexpected trends of the year so far. All thanks to the recent Cinnamon Toast Crunch saga that continues to rage online.