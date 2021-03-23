The Kaceytron x Dream "Minecraft" drama that's taken over Twitter 

Twitch streamer Kacey "KaceyTron" Caviness has found herself on the Twitter trending page after her recent tweets invoked the ire of the Minecraft community.

The 30-year-old Twitch streamer has been involved in a feud with the Minecraft community, whom she referred to as "obsessive stans." Her recent tweets on "queerbaiting" and the use of AAVE (African American Vernacular English) have touched a nerve with the Minecraft community.

Clarification on things taken wildly out of context about me by the Minecraft YT communities: https://t.co/llqPqLO8JT — kaceytron - LIVE NOW (@kaceytron) March 21, 2021

On March 21st, she took to Twitter to post a clarification statement in the form of a Google Document regarding the recent backlash coming her way.

The incident stems back to March 19th, where in a series of now-deleted tweets, she expressed her displeasure with the behavior of "stans."

Her statements led many to believe that it was an attempt to accuse Minecraft YouTubers Dream and GeorgeNotFound of queerbaiting their fans:

Image via Kaceytron/ Twitter

Labeling it as a "false narrative," Kaceytron also claimed that these Minecraft stans were "weaponizing cancel culture" and using it as a means to attack her. Here's how she put it:

"My point in making this initial tweet wasn’t even to “cancel” anybody, but to just point out the inconsistencies and hypocrisy. The action of mine described above resulted in hundreds from the MC community literally digging up things from 7 years ago with no context and trying to weaponize it against me because I said something that they thought was specifically about Dream & George. Literally weaponizing cancel culture."

The rest of her Google Doc revolved around attempts to clear the air regarding further allegations leveled against her. They ranged from her using offensive slurs, being homophobic, and being an alleged Trump supporter.

Advertisement

The situation escalated recently when Kaceytron fired shots at the Minecraft community once again via a series of tweets.

These tweets included a jibe at the creator of Minecraft, Markus "Notch" Persson, and Minecraft fans.

Being unfollowed by children with an extremely unhealthy obsession to social media is very refreshing. pic.twitter.com/zYhZk8hxOR — kaceytron - LIVE NOW (@kaceytron) March 22, 2021

society if notch never existed pic.twitter.com/KKCZwfRtuW — kaceytron - LIVE NOW (@kaceytron) March 22, 2021

I did cringe things when I was young, but damn... idk how these young minecraft stans will live with themselves. — kaceytron - LIVE NOW (@kaceytron) March 23, 2021

ME TRENDING #1 WITH SO MUCH OTHER SHIT GOING ON.....????? "STAN" CULTURE IS A HUGE ISSUE... IT IS NEW AGE 4CHAN. pic.twitter.com/Y7llIn3Mgx — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

Scores of Twitter users have since slammed Kaceytron's comments.

Twitter reacts to the Kaceytron x Minecraft drama ft Dream and GeorgeNotFound

In a recent clip posted to Livestream Fails on Reddit, Kaceytron had this to say:

"They weaponize cancel culture in a way that's just so vicious. It's like they're not doing it for good. They're not doing it for any real change . They just do it to make people feel like sh*t and to accuse them of being racist and homophobic."

In her latest Twitch stream, she expanded upon these thoughts.

Advertisement

She focused on the "toxic" behavior of stans and called them out:

"These are people who are knowingly and willingly using a term coined by Eminem, a homophobic sexist. I would be afraid too. I feel like a lot of these creators feel like they have been backed into a corner because of these stans. They will go to any length to make somebody feel marginalized ."

She also read out messages of the death threats she's allegedly received from sections of the Minecraft community.

The drama escalated after Kaceytron's sister, Holly Cannabis, joined the stream and slammed Dream and Minecraft community. Dream was also included in the stream to have his own say in the discussion.

Dream clarified that he has always denounced online toxicity and hate for in any form and against anyone.

The conversation was deemed one-sided by Minecraft fans, who slammed Kaceytron, her sister, and their chat for being disrespectful towards Dream.

Several fans also took offense to one particular remark made by Cannabis, where she allegedly called Dream a misogynist.

Advertisement

bro but like kacey and her sister will talk so much sh!t ab dream on stream and when dream says “lets get in a call” they start calling him a misogynist. like dude- what. — lily🪱 (@liliana_yesOk) March 23, 2021

and people still have the audacity to defend her bye — :3 || TASHIS NUMBER ONE FAN (@quackityhours) March 23, 2021

Kacey rly called dream a misogynist... who’s going to tell her 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZHfbcIXSRp — eden (@lov3eden) March 23, 2021

things wrong with kacey’s stream



- dream was called a misogynist and accused of queerbaiting.

- george was sexualized for wetting his hair.

- a man in that stream spoke for the entire lgbtq+ community with opinions that are completely negative.

- kacey never apologized. — hailey 🌾 (@wuddlers) March 23, 2021

kacey: dream is a misogynist, his stans are insane and need help, *compared stans to white supremacy and racists*

kacey as soon as dream joins the call: yea dream i understand what you’re saying and i agree



😐 — lily🌨 | selfie 📌 ! (@ceilingsquidz) March 23, 2021

Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions. The Minecraft community called Kaceytron out over her own hypocritical "queerbaiting" stance and criticized the attitude of her siblings towards Dream.

Here are some reactions to the drama on Twitter:

she had done, but then it escalated to the monstrosity that has been these last few days because of her reactionary tweets and lack of apology. — lauren ♡ (@confgnf) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

Ayo Kacey since you love the lgbtq community so much why don’t you try not using them as clickbait 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YURt9vVJXO — scribb ミ☆ (@strawberrygnf) March 23, 2021

“gay people should not be the punchline of a joke” WHAT IS THIS KACEY???? WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/gIvwH5NpvF — ember 🎰 (new fic pinned) (@luvbugsap) March 23, 2021

shut the fuck up kacey i’m so tired of you — char 天使 (@enddcrystal) March 23, 2021

Dream joining the call did absolutely nothing. Basically, they completely ignored everything Kacey did, ignored Dream's criticism to the way Kacey responded, and then somehow changed the entire conversation to dnf jokes and stan/cancel culture. Yeah no fuck Kacey and her friends. — Mex (@MEXCIO4) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

stop trying to deflect your hurtful actions into dream speaking abt shit he has addressed multiple of times — p*tch (@seulream) March 23, 2021

how did “kaceytron apologizing for offending multiple communities” become “lets blame dream for everything his audience does and try to accuse him of believing stuff he doesn’t”?? they shifted the focus of the convo from kacey to dream i’m so sick and tired — baz (@sticknpokes) March 23, 2021

glad Kacey talked to dream about all of his queer baiting. she’d never do any of that, right guys? pic.twitter.com/xOwNgvoD0W — kailin is livetweeting the kacey situation (@honeybuzzybee) March 23, 2021

i understand why ccs dislike cancel culture because they believe it’s a risk to their careers but the lack of remorse kacey has shown is mind blowing she is not even attempting to better understand her wrongs and instead blaming everybody else. you are an ADULT!! get a grip ffs — Melo loves Dream (@dnfist) March 23, 2021

this is a 30 y/o woman that has revolved her life for the past week around attacking teens and has the AUDACITY to compare us to a rebuttal against sexual harassment. imagine being so fucking sick in the head to think that’s okay. kaceytron does not deserve to have a platform. — sav! (@quacksav) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

if you still support kaceytron please fucking hardblock me right now. pic.twitter.com/3HsKGyeeea — sav! (@quacksav) March 22, 2021

they’ve already twisted his words a couple times — ☆ cari ☆ (@SapnapTwo) March 23, 2021

can you pls deannounce the toxic stans you have kacey ?? if you don't, i feel like you are promoting this hate towards this group of people who are just trying to enjoy twitter



let's not ignore that slight ableism in the 3rd pic towards dream, his ADHD, and ppl with ADHD, right? pic.twitter.com/mc9KFNKGm3 — ~ eternity ♡ ~ (@eternitwt) March 23, 2021

She chose to invalidate so many people with the words she said, not you. And I am truly sorry if dream’s wishes are not to “attack” her but clearly she didn’t learn anything from this, but just deflecting and saying that we’re children- pic.twitter.com/X1LhRdfyO1 — grace is being problematic (@nemonotfound_) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

instead of apologizing, kacey decided to target dream and cross his boundaries. she and her friends tried to get him to address topics he can’t speak on and forced him to talk about his sexuality and NOT ONCE did she acknowledge her mistakes, this is so disgusting — lu (@gnfblue) March 23, 2021

Dream has chosen to not reveal his sexuality. no one, whether it be lgbtq+ or not , should have to be forced to reveal their sexuality. Dream and george are not queer-baiting, if they were publicly saying they were gay and promoting they were dating, that would be queer-baiting. — Liz???? (@neth3rite) March 23, 2021

The lack of accountability on the part of Kaceytron and her attempt to deflect blame towards Dream and GeorgeNotFound has left several members of the Minecraft community enraged.

With dissent continuing to mount online, it looks like her recent tweets and statements have only exacerbated the simmering backlash online.