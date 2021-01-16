Minecraft star Dream's stans may have taken it a bit too far with NSFW requests

Recently, YouTuber Pierce “Kavos” Alexander Kavanagh posted a video explaining why Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream’s” fans are some of the worst that he has ever seen.

The YouTuber spoke about a number of fan communities that are a little too obsessed with their favorite content creator. Kavos said that Dream’s community has become even more obsessive than Jake Paul’s and Pokimane’s.

Dream’s fans have been obsessing over him for quite some time, especially concerning the “face reveal” that he had promised as a part of MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind video of 2020. NSFW requests and the over-sexualization of Dream by his fans has also been quite noticeable.

Minecraft star Dream under scrutiny

YouTuber Kavos was astounded by the extent to which Dream’s fans have managed to sexualize him. He didn't get why Dream has such a partisan following despite never revealing his face and not really offering a lot of other details of himself.

I drew @Dream and I'm really proud of it!

Would be really cool if he noticed it but anyways yea lol @dreamwastaken pic.twitter.com/dY62feVmMx — Ava (@lennox_ava) January 16, 2021

Dream's face reveal as part of MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind video was ultimately a gag as the YouTuber had another banner underneath the mask. This is part of Dream's charm as the YouTuber has built a separate personality.

There are other YouTubers like Corpse Husband that are shrouded in mystery. However, what sets dream apart is that he's added some humour to the enigma that he's built around him.

This did not stop his fans from sexualizing the YouTuber, who posted various suggestive posts using the image that formed part of MrBeast’s video.

Image via Twitter Trends

Dream’s fans have also defended him through a cheating scandal. This is despite most of his fans being convinced that part of Dream’s Minecraft speedruns was due to a modified game code.

Dream face reveal pic.twitter.com/k50pmnZNs5 — diza, #1 sapnap fan (@k6eyas) January 15, 2021

sometimes i think about sam doing a face reveal and i panic



and then i remember boomer(?) saying that he kind of looks like dream and i double panic pic.twitter.com/tRNTdfXzkN — a (@5technos) January 15, 2021

Things Dream and I have in common:

- We both have letters in our names

- We both haven’t done a face reveal

- We both breathe air



Wake up Twitter. — Aluminum (@Aluminum_TV) January 15, 2021

It's admirable that YouTubers like Dream have such loyal fans, but there's a fine line between a following and idolatry. Blind loyalty can lead to a toxic environment as all his actions, and those of his fans will be neglected if there aren't any consequences.