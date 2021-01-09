Minecraft star Dream's ex-girlfriend accused of cheating on him on multiple occasions

Minecraft YouTuber Dream's fans have accused his ex-girlfriend Sam of cheating on the former at least nine times. This is concerning the recurrent drama involving Dream and Sam.

Dream got into a relationship with Sam over three years ago when the two met via a mutual friend and fellow YouTuber Zak “Skeppy” Ahmad. Sam was accused by Dream of having cheated on him multiple times. Sam also has bipolar personality disorder.

This led to an ugly breakup. Sam is often seen switching her opinions concerning Dream. She's accused him of rape and abuse in the past. She's also been observed flirting with Dream’s friends like YouTuber Josh “Fruitberries.”

Minecraft YouTuber Dream’s ex-girlfriend Sam accused of cheating on him at least 9 times

The scandal in question seems to have taken place at the start of last year. Fans haven't really figured the chronology of events, though. In January 2020, Dream posted a tweet with a link that explained.

The link stated that Dream and Sam had been in a relationship for over three years and that Sam was a “loving” person initially. However, she had borderline personality disorder, and things began to implode after she stopped taking her medicines.

Advertisement

once a cheater always a cheater



unless it’s a Minecraft cheater sometimes those grow up : ) — Dream (@Dream) April 18, 2020

Multiple cheating incidents followed this, but Dream has maintained that he's always cared about Sam. He also accused her of being eccentric. Sam followed this with claims that she suffered verbal abuse, physical abuse, and rape. She also alleged that Dream used to starve her.

Here’s the full story of the Sam (Dream’s ex) situation. pic.twitter.com/p0479plD4a — ariaツ (@4riawastaken) January 7, 2021

Dream's fans have emerged on Twitter and taken his side. They've mostly focused attention on Sam's infidelity.

Advertisement

It must also be noted that Sam had recently appeared in YouTuber SoarinSky’s video and said that she is still on good terms with Dream. She spoke about how the two had met recently and are still friends.

Of course, Dream is currently facing repercussions of his own cheating scandal. However, the cheating, in this regard, is of a different nature altogether.

It appears that fans seemed to have made too big a deal out of it. The two appear to have moved on and are currently on good terms, according to both parties.