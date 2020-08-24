Keemstar rates Twitch streamer Kaceytron 1 out of 10 on Twitter

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem is back at it again.
After controversially rating popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys a 2 out of 10, he recently rated Twitch streamer Kaceytron a 1 out of 10 on Twitter.
Keemstar has developed a knack for courting controversy, and his recent actions have invited further drama. Keemstar's tweet seemed to be retaliatory as it was a response to Kaceytron's original tweet which called for Keemstar to be next after Leafy's termination from YouTube:
In response, Keemstar tweeted a controversial rating post:
This has now escalated as the two find themselves locked in an online feud.
Keemstar vs KaceyTron
Kaceytron is a controversial Twitch streamer who was recently banned from Twitch for her inappropriate comments related to COVID-19.
She has 514K followers on Twitch and 70K subscribers on YouTube, where she can often be found playing games such as Overwatch and League of Legends.
Meanwhile, Keemstar is another content creator who is known for his outspoken and problematic comments, which often result in a Twitter storm.
This is not the first time that Keemstar has rated an online personality, with his 2-out-of-10 tweet on Pokimane causing a major uproar among her fans and the online community at large.
He most recently took another shot at the 24-year-old Twitch streamer when he tweeted a poll related to her apology video:
Now, his recent tweet, directed at Kaceytron, did not go down well with her as she retorted:
Having provoked a response out of her, Keemstar decided to aggravate their feud:
Their Twitter exchange continued when Kaceytron tagged Twitter support to take action against Keemstar's recent comments:
Their recent exchange has all the makings of a heated feud which could escalate in the days to come. As expected, in the aftermath of their Twitter feud, several from the online community reacted to this recent development, as battle lines were drawn and users began picking sides.
Check out some of the reactions below:
With this, Keemstar has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. It remains to be seen how this Kaceytron x Keemstar exchange ends up playing out over the course of the next few days.
