Keemstar rates Twitch streamer Kaceytron 1 out of 10 on Twitter

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem is back at it again.

After controversially rating popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys a 2 out of 10, he recently rated Twitch streamer Kaceytron a 1 out of 10 on Twitter.

Keemstar has developed a knack for courting controversy, and his recent actions have invited further drama. Keemstar's tweet seemed to be retaliatory as it was a response to Kaceytron's original tweet which called for Keemstar to be next after Leafy's termination from YouTube:

In response, Keemstar tweeted a controversial rating post:

KaceyTron 1/10 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 23, 2020

This has now escalated as the two find themselves locked in an online feud.

Keemstar vs KaceyTron

Kaceytron is a controversial Twitch streamer who was recently banned from Twitch for her inappropriate comments related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

She has 514K followers on Twitch and 70K subscribers on YouTube, where she can often be found playing games such as Overwatch and League of Legends.

Meanwhile, Keemstar is another content creator who is known for his outspoken and problematic comments, which often result in a Twitter storm.

This is not the first time that Keemstar has rated an online personality, with his 2-out-of-10 tweet on Pokimane causing a major uproar among her fans and the online community at large.

He most recently took another shot at the 24-year-old Twitch streamer when he tweeted a poll related to her apology video:

Thoughts on Pokimane apology? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

Now, his recent tweet, directed at Kaceytron, did not go down well with her as she retorted:

if you come at the queen you best not miss pic.twitter.com/GzHjlSUO0B — kaceytron (@kaceytron) August 23, 2020

Having provoked a response out of her, Keemstar decided to aggravate their feud:

KaceyTron is Big



MAD pic.twitter.com/sQmDbKXCGa — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 24, 2020

Their Twitter exchange continued when Kaceytron tagged Twitter support to take action against Keemstar's recent comments:

Keemstar has now gathered his fans to attack me for how I look... how is this acceptable @Twitter @TwitterSupport ... please report this, I have severe esteem issues & I’ve never claimed to be attractive https://t.co/GIEja5pzBK — kaceytron (@kaceytron) August 24, 2020

Their recent exchange has all the makings of a heated feud which could escalate in the days to come. As expected, in the aftermath of their Twitter feud, several from the online community reacted to this recent development, as battle lines were drawn and users began picking sides.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Kacey I genuinely hope ur okay nobody deserves this type of hate online especially him getting his sheep to spread it. — rennie (@rennie55385407) August 24, 2020

Kaceytron is 10/10. I never lost to keem. I have no interest in his antics. @TwitchSupport needs to red flag him. Serious. — Summer Rayne aka summerkaface (@summerkaface) August 24, 2020

Alinity and Kaceytron are ending Keem’s career. Period. — Holly Cannabis (@anitadickdown) August 24, 2020

Keem should apologize to poki and other female streamers that he insulted — Kermicide👁👄👁 (@Kermicide2) August 24, 2020

Respect somebody who made an old man cry for falsely accusing him of being a pedophile repeatedly? I'm good. Pretty sure if Alinity did that you'd probably feel differently. I've never found Keemstar to be entertaining, you probably also think DrDisrespect is funny. Bye. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) August 24, 2020

Yup — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 23, 2020

i believe that kaceytron could physically beat the shit out of keemstar — lumber liquidator (@psychestella) August 23, 2020

She’s one of the most respected trolls on twitch — 黒 (@its_ja7) August 23, 2020

With this, Keemstar has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. It remains to be seen how this Kaceytron x Keemstar exchange ends up playing out over the course of the next few days.